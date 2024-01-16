Volcanic Events In Grindavik, Iceland

Since late last year, Iceland has been experiencing volcanic events that began with the formation of large fissures in the earth that temporarily displaced inhabitants of the town of Grindavik. On January 14, 2024, residents were hurriedly evacuated once again as an eruption began at a fissure on the outskirts of town. A protective berm had been constructed to divert the lava around the town, and it worked remarkably well. But soon, another, smaller, fissure within the protected area began to erupt, damaging three residences. The country’s president, Gudni Th. Johannesson, said in a televised address Sunday that “a daunting period of upheaval has begun on the Reykjanes Peninsula,” where a long-dormant volcanic system has awakened, and that the country was battling “tremendous forces of nature.”
Cracks in the ground causing evacuations in Grindavik, Iceland Getty Images caption: GRINDAVIK, ICELAND – DECEMBER 21: Cracks in the ground are seen following recent volcanic activity in Grindavík, the town was evacuated due to the eruption that happened four kilometres north on December 21, 2023 in Grindavik, Iceland. After weeks of seismic activity around Grindavik that led to the evacuation of some 4,000 residents, a volcano has erupted on the Reykjanes peninsula, with lava bursting from a crack about 3.5km long. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images) Hole in the ground caused by volcanic activity Getty Images caption: GRINDAVIK, ICELAND – DECEMBER 21: Cracks in the ground are seen following recent volcanic activity in Grindavík, the town was evacuated due to the eruption that happened four kilometres north on December 21, 2023 in Grindavik, Iceland. After weeks of seismic activity around Grindavik that led to the evacuation of some 4,000 residents, a volcano has erupted on the Reykjanes peninsula, with lava bursting from a crack about 3.5km long. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images) Crack in the ground in December 21, 2023 Getty Images caption: GRINDAVIK, ICELAND – DECEMBER 21: Cracks in the ground are seen following recent volcanic activity in Grindavík, the town was evacuated due to the eruption that happened four kilometres north on December 21, 2023 in Grindavik, Iceland. After weeks of seismic activity around Grindavik that led to the evacuation of some 4,000 residents, a volcano has erupted on the Reykjanes peninsula, with lava bursting from a crack about 3.5km long. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images) People watching plumes of smoke rising near Grindavik on Janurary 14, 2024 Getty Images caption: People standing near Keflavik, Iceland, watch as the plumes of smoke rise during a volcanic eruption near Grindavik, on January 14, 2024. Seismic activity had intensified overnight and residents of Grindavik were evacuated, Icelandic public broadcaster RUV reported. This is Iceland’s fifth volcanic eruption in two years, the previous one occurring on December 18, 2023 in the same region southwest of the capital Reykjavik. Iceland is home to 33 active volcano systems, the highest number in Europe. (Photo by Sergei GAPON / AFP) (Photo by SERGEI GAPON/AFP via Getty Images) Emergency crew building a protective wall as lava approaches the town of Grindavik on January 14, 2024 Getty Images caption: Aerial view taken on January 14, 2024 shows emergency personnel using diggers to build a protective wall trying to prevent flowing lava to reach the centre of the southwestern Icelandic town of Grindavik after a volcaninc eruption. Seismic activity had intensified overnight and residents of Grindavik were evacuated, Icelandic public broadcaster RUV reported. This is Iceland’s fifth volcanic eruption in two years, the previous one occurring on December 18, 2023 in the same region southwest of the capital Reykjavik. Iceland is home to 33 active volcano systems, the highest number in Europe. (Photo by Halldor KOLBEINS / AFP) (Photo by HALLDOR KOLBEINS/AFP via Getty Images) Diggers fill in the last hole in a protective wall on January 14, 2024 Getty Images caption: Diggers fill in the last hole in a protective wall trying to prevent flowing lava to reach the centre of the southwestern Icelandic town of Grindavik after a volcaninc eruption, on January 14, 2024. Seismic activity had intensified overnight and residents of Grindavik were evacuated, Icelandic public broadcaster RUV reported. This is Iceland’s fifth volcanic eruption in two years, the previous one occurring on December 18, 2023 in the same region southwest of the capital Reykjavik. Iceland is home to 33 active volcano systems, the highest number in Europe. (Photo by Halldor KOLBEINS / AFP) (Photo by HALLDOR KOLBEINS/AFP via Getty Images) Lava and billowing smoke near Grindavik on January 14, 2024 Getty Images caption: TOPSHOT – Lava explosions and billowing smoke are seen near residential buildings in the southwestern Icelandic town of Grindavik after a volcanic eruption on January 14, 2024. Seismic activity had intensified overnight and residents of Grindavik were evacuated, Icelandic public broadcaster RUV reported. This is Iceland’s fifth volcanic eruption in two years, the previous one occurring on December 18, 2023 in the same region southwest of the capital Reykjavik. Iceland is home to 33 active volcano systems, the highest number in Europe. (Photo by Halldor KOLBEINS / AFP) (Photo by HALLDOR KOLBEINS/AFP via Getty Images) Lava explosions near residential buildings in Grindavik on January 14, 2024 Getty Images caption: Lava explosions are seen near residential buildings in the southwestern Icelandic town of Grindavik after a volcanic eruption on January 14, 2024. Seismic activity had intensified overnight and residents of Grindavik were evacuated, Icelandic public broadcaster RUV reported. This is Iceland’s fifth volcanic eruption in two years, the previous one occurring on December 18, 2023 in the same region southwest of the capital Reykjavik. Iceland is home to 33 active volcano systems, the highest number in Europe. (Photo by Halldor KOLBEINS / AFP) (Photo by HALLDOR KOLBEINS/AFP via Getty Images) Lava after a volcanic eruption near Sundhnukagigar, about 4 kilometers northeast of Grindavik Getty Images caption: REYKJANES, ICELAND – JANUARY 14: An aerial view shows lava after volcano eruption located close to Sundhnukagigar, about 4 kilometers northeast of Grindavik town of Reykjanes peninsula, Iceland on January 14, 2024. (Photo by Iceland Public Defence / Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images) Ariel view of lava approaching Grindavik on January 14, 2024 Getty Images caption: TOPSHOT – Billowing smoke and flowing lava are seen in this Icelandic Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management , January 14, 2024, handout image during an volcanic eruption on the outskirts of the evacuated town of Grindavik, western Iceland. Seismic activity had intensified overnight and residents of Grindavik were evacuated, Icelandic public broadcaster RUV reported. This is Iceland’s fifth volcanic eruption in two years, the previous one occurring on December 18, 2023 in the same region southwest of the capital Reykjavik. Iceland is home to 33 active volcano systems, the highest number in Europe. (Photo by Icelandic Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management / AFP) (Photo by ICELANDIC DEPARTMENT OF CIVIL PROTECTION AND EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT/AFP via Getty Images) lava spewing from a volcano on Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula on January 14, 2024, near Grindavik Getty Images caption: GRINDAVIK, ICELAND – JANUARY 14: In this handout photo provided by the Iceland Coast Guard, lava is seen spewing from a volcano on Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula after its eruption on January 14, 2024 near Grindavik, Iceland. On Sunday morning, a new eruption happened north of Grindavik in southwestern Iceland, causing residents to evacuate due to increased seismic activity around 03:00 GMT. The alert level is now at “emergency,” indicating a potential threat to people, communities, property, or the environment. (Handout photo by the Icelandic Coast Guard via Getty Images) Grindavik on January 15, 2024 as the volcanic activity slowed Getty Images caption: A drone is capturing the town of Grindavik during the eruption in Grindavik, Iceland, on January 15, 2024. On Sunday morning, a new eruption is occurring north of Grindavik in southwestern Iceland, prompting residents to evacuate due to increased seismic activity around 03:00 GMT. The alert level is currently at ”emergency,” indicating a potential threat to people, communities, property, or the environment. The protective walls near Grindavik worked to divert lava Getty Images caption: An aerial view taken on January 15, 2024 shows a lava stream near a greenhouse facility of biotechnology company ORF Genetics in Grindavik, southwest of the capital Reykjavik, after a volcanic eruption. Volcanic activity in southwest Iceland appears to have eased, authorities said on January 15, a day after lava from an eruption flowed into the fishing town of Grindavik, engulfing several homes. A volcanic eruption began early on January 14 near Grindavik, southwest of the capital Reykjavik, and two fissures opened up. (Photo by Halldor KOLBEINS / AFP) (Photo by HALLDOR KOLBEINS/AFP via Getty Images) View of lava stream engulfing several homes on January 15, 2024 Getty Images caption: An aerial view taken on January 15, 2024 shows a lava stream near houses in Grindavik, southwest of the capital Reykjavik, after a volcanic eruption. Volcanic activity in southwest Iceland appears to have eased, authorities said on January 15, a day after lava from an eruption flowed into the fishing town of Grindavik, engulfing several homes. A volcanic eruption began early on January 14 near Grindavik, southwest of the capital Reykjavik, and two fissures opened up. (Photo by Halldor KOLBEINS / AFP) (Photo by HALLDOR KOLBEINS/AFP via Getty Images)
A fissure in Grindavik, Iceland that had stopped erupting on Janurary 15, 2024 Getty Images caption: REYKJANES, ICELAND – JANUARY 15: An aerial view of the fissure, which had stopped erupting but claimed three houses in the town of Grindavik in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland on January 15, 2024. (Photo by Stringer/Anadolu via Getty Images)