Tim Walz Loves Balloons

By
|
August 23, 2024 10:16 a.m.
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 22: Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz celebrates after Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic presidential nom... CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 22: Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz celebrates after Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic presidential nomination during the final day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 22, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Delegates, politicians, and Democratic Party supporters are gathering in Chicago, as current Vice President Kamala Harris is named her party's presidential nominee. The DNC takes place from August 19-22. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) MORE LESS

Vice presidential candidate Tim Walz has developed a reputation as a jolly man, one who appears to love life and family. He is also, we now know, a man who loves balloons.

The final night of the DNC was capped by a speech from Vice President Kamala Harris and a celebratory balloon drop. The former teacher and high school football coach seemed to enjoy the whimsical moment, batting balloons while smiling from ear to ear.

Pure joy is Walz amongst hundreds of falling balloons at the DNC. See for yourself:

Tim Walz enjoying the balloon drop

(Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Walz laughs as balloons fall

(Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Walz awaits the falling balloons

(Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Walz takes in the moment, and the balloons

(Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Tim Walz and Harris’ great-niece play with balloons

(Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Walz celebrating amongst the balloons

(Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Tim and Gwen Walz in the falling balloons

(Photo by Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Walz revels in this epic balloon moment

(Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Walz waves to the crowd surrounded by balloons

(Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Tim Walz loving the balloon stage

(Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Walz enjoying his moment in the balloons

(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Walz celebrates surrounded by balloons

(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Walz waves to the crowd from the balloon stage

(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Walz waiting to see if more balloons will be dropped

(Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Walz takes in the sight of the balloons and the crowd at the final night of the DNC 2024

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Author Headshot
Christine Frapech is TPM's designer and event planner based in New York.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Comments Continue Discussion

Notable Replies

  1. The exuberance and joy on his face is priceless.

    Obligatory cat pic!

  2. The winning celebration will take the balloon drop to another level!

  3. Avatar for tpr tpr says:

    If you want to know what kind of politics Minnesota has, look at the guy we chose to head our government.

    I think Paul Wellstone would be proud.

