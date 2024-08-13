Scenes the from Wildfires near Athens, Greece

Since Sunday, Greece has been battling forest fires that started during a period of hot and dry weather in the region. Neighborhoods in the outskirts north of Athens have been the most affected and thousands of residents have been evacuated. Many homes and structures have burned down and smoke has engulfed the ancient capital city. Both residents and tourists tried to go about their normal days as firefighters and volunteers fought to control the blaze.

Residents gather to watch the glow of a fire burning north of Athens Residents stand along a street as a wildfire burns in a hillside in Varnavas, north of Athens, on August 11, 2024. (Photo by ANGELOS TZORTZINIS/AFP via Getty Images) Smoke from wildfires covers the outskirts of Athens, Greece Smoke billows from behind Acropolis Hill as a wildfire rages on the outskirts of Athens on August 11, 2024. (Photo by Milos Bicanski/Getty Images) Smoke rises over the Parthenon as fires rage outside Athens Smoke rises over the Parthenon during a wildfire near Athens, Greece, on August 12, 2024. (Photo by Costas Baltas/Anadolu via Getty Images) Residents of Athens walk smoky streets Two women stand in a smoky street in Penteli, a municipality in the northern Athens region. (Photo by Socrates Baltagiannis/picture alliance via Getty Images) Helecopters drop water to battle the wildfire A helicopter drops a load of water over houses during a wildfire in Varnavas, north of Athens, on August 11, 2024. (Photo by ANGELOS TZORTZINIS/AFP via Getty Images) Volunteers rescue dogs from neighborhoods north of Athens as the fires approach Volunteers rescue dogs during a wildfire in Varnavas, north of Athens, on August 11, 2024. (Photo by Angelos TZORTZINIS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELOS TZORTZINIS/AFP via Getty Images) Acropolis Hill as a wildfire rages on the outskirts of Athens (Photo by Milos Bicanski/Getty Images) A house burns in northern Athens A house burns during a wildfire in Varnavas, north of Athens, on August 11, 2024. (Photo by ANGELOS TZORTZINIS/AFP via Getty Images) Another house burns north of Athens (Photo by ANGELOS TZORTZINIS/AFP via Getty Images) Volunteers spray water on a burning house A volunteer sprays water over a house burning during a wildfire in Varnavas, north of Athens, on August 11, 2024 (Photo by ANGELOS TZORTZINIS/AFP via Getty Images) A house burns in Varnava, north of Athens A house burns as a wildfire burns at the village of Varnava, north of Athens, Greece, on August 11, 2024. (Photo by Costas Baltas/Anadolu via Getty Images) Another house burns A house burns during a wildfire at the village of Varnava north of Athens, Greece, on August 11, 2024. (Photo by Costas Baltas/Anadolu via Getty Images) The Parthenon Temple atop the Acropolis Hill in a smoke cloud The Parthenon Temple atop the Acropolis Hill in a smoke cloud from a wildfire, in Athens on August 12, 2024. (Photo by ANGELOS TZORTZINIS/AFP via Getty Images) Satellite image of wildfires near Athens, Greece Satellite view of the wildfire North Of Athens, Greece. Imaged 12 August 2024. (Photo by Gallo Images/Orbital Horizon/Copernicus Sentinel Data 2024) Firefighters continue extinguishing efforts near Athens, Greece Firefighters spray water to trees as extinguishing efforts continue against a wildfire in Dione near Athens, Greece, on August 12, 2024. (Photo by Costas Baltas/Anadolu via Getty Images) Burnt houses in the aftermath of the wildfire This photograph shows a view of a burnt houses following a wildfire that hit the north-eastern suburbs of Athens, near Penteli, suburb of Athens, on August 13, 2024. (Photo by ANGELOS TZORTZINIS/AFP via Getty Images) Tourists continue to take photos as the smoke cloud grows over Athens (Photo by Milos Bicanski/Getty Images) A firefighter attempts to extinguish a large fire A firefighter extinguishes a large fire just a few kilometers northeast of the Greek capital. Due to strong winds, there is still no end in sight. The government has now asked the EU for support. Photo: Socrates Baltagiannis/dpa (Photo by Socrates Baltagiannis/picture alliance via Getty Images) A statue remains in a burnt structure near Athens A view from the area where damaged occured due to a fire that started in Varnavas, East Attica, near the Greek capital Athens on August 13, 2024. The fire quickly spread due to strong winds, causing significant damage to numerous homes and businesses. (Photo by Ayhan Mehmet/Anadolu via Getty Images) The Parthenon during a wildfire (Photo by Costas Baltas/Anadolu via Getty Images)