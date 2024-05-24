Scenes Of Damage Caused By Tornadoes In Central Iowa

Earlier this week, a violent tornado ripped through central Iowa leaving a path of destruction in its wake. In Greenfield, Iowa, residents returned to their neighborhoods on May 22, 2024, to find some of their homes destroyed. Residents and first responders have been searching the area to assess the extent of damage and death toll. Iowa has seen more than 850 confirmed tornadoes so far this year.
Residents go through the damage in Greenfield, Iowa GREENFIELD, IOWA – MAY 22: Residents go through the damage after a tornado tore through town yesterday afternoon on May 22, 2024 in Greenfield, Iowa. Multiple deaths and injuries have been reported from a series of tornadoes and powerful storms that hit several Midwestern states (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Residents and first responders look through debris in Greenfield GREENFIELD, IOWA – MAY 22: : In an aerial view, residents and first responders go through the damage after a tornado tore through town yesterday afternoon on May 22, 2024 in Greenfield, Iowa. Multiple deaths and injuries have been reported from a series of tornadoes and powerful storms that hit several Midwestern states. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Some structures were completely destroyed by the tornado GREENFIELD, IOWA – MAY 22: An aerial view shows the devastation left behind after a tornado tore through town yesterday afternoon on May 22, 2024 in Greenfield, Iowa. Multiple deaths and injuries have been reported from a series of tornadoes and powerful storms that hit several Midwestern states. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Residents return to their destroyed homes GREENFIELD, IOWA – MAY 22: Residents and first responders go through the damage after a tornado tore through town yesterday afternoon on May 22, 2024 in Greenfield, Iowa. Multiple deaths and injuries have been reported from a series of tornadoes and powerful storms that hit several Midwestern states. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Clear path of tornado that ripped through neighborhoods in Greenfield, Iowa GREENFIELD, IOWA – MAY 22: An aerial view shows devastation left behind after a tornado tore through town yesterday afternoon on May 22, 2024 in Greenfield, Iowa.Multiple deaths and injuries have been reported from a series of tornadoes and powerful storms that hit several Midwestern states. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Someone searches a badly damaged home in Greenfield, Iowa GREENFIELD, IOWA – MAY 22: Residents and first responders go through the damage after a tornado tore through town yesterday afternoon on May 22, 2024 in Greenfield, Iowa. Multiple deaths and injuries have been reported from a series of tornadoes and powerful storms that hit several Midwestern states. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Residents embrace in front of destroyed home GREENFIELD, IOWA – MAY 22: People embrace in front of their home which was destroyed when a tornado tore through town yesterday afternoon on May 22, 2024 in Greenfield, Iowa. Multiple deaths and injuries have been reported from a series of tornadoes and powerful storms that hit several Midwestern states (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Wind turbines near Prescott, Iowa, were damaged by the tornadoes PRESCOTT, IOWA – MAY 22: A wind turbine lies toppled in the aftermath of tornadoes which ripped through the area yesterday on May 22, 2024 near Prescott, Iowa. Multiple deaths and injuries have been reported from a series of tornadoes and powerful storms that hit several Midwestern states. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) A toppled wind turbine with smoke rising in the distance PRESCOTT, IOWA – MAY 22: A wind turbine lies toppled in the aftermath of tornadoes which ripped through the area yesterday on May 22, 2024 near Prescott, Iowa. Multiple deaths and injuries have been reported from a series of tornadoes and powerful storms that hit several Midwestern states. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Wreckage of fallen wind turbine PRESCOTT, IOWA – MAY 22: A wind turbine lies toppled in the aftermath of tornadoes which ripped through the area yesterday on May 22, 2024 near Prescott, Iowa. Multiple deaths and injuries have been reported from a series of tornadoes and powerful storms that hit several Midwestern states. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Fallen wind turbine broken into pieces PRESCOTT, IOWA – MAY 22: In an aerial view, a wind turbine lies toppled after tornadoes tore through the area yesterday on May 22, 2024 near Prescott, Iowa. Multiple deaths and injuries have been reported from a series of tornadoes and powerful storms that hit several Midwestern states. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
A wind turbine with a broken blade near Prescott, Iowa PRESCOTT, IOWA – MAY 22: A wind turbine sits with broken blades in the aftermath of tornadoes which ripped through the area yesterday on May 22, 2024 near Prescott, Iowa. Multiple deaths and injuries have been reported from a series of tornadoes and powerful storms that hit several Midwestern states. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)