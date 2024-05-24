Scenes Of Damage Caused By Tornadoes In Central Iowa

PRESCOTT, IOWA - MAY 22: A wind turbine lies toppled in the aftermath of tornadoes which ripped through the area yesterday on May 22, 2024 near Prescott, Iowa. Multiple deaths and injuries have been reported from a s...

PRESCOTT, IOWA - MAY 22: A wind turbine lies toppled in the aftermath of tornadoes which ripped through the area yesterday on May 22, 2024 near Prescott, Iowa. Multiple deaths and injuries have been reported from a series of tornadoes and powerful storms that hit several Midwestern states. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

MORE

LESS