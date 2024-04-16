Scenes From The First Criminal Trial Against A Former US President

This week marks the beginning of the first criminal trial against Donald Trump. The former president is accused of crimes stemming from his hush money scheme in which he and his associates sought to keep Stormy Daniels quiet until after the 2016 election. This is the first criminal trial against a former U.S. President, and, unlike with Trump’s other, recent legal troubles, Trump will need to appear in court for much of this trial.

Monday saw more than half of the potential jurors be dismissed for stating they could not remain impartial toward the former president, who spent the whole day scowling in the courtroom.

Our very own Josh Kovensky is on the scene reporting from the Manhattan courthouse, getting a front-row seat to history and reporting it directly to you, our readers. Meanwhile, some dedicated photographers are providing us with glimpses of the happenings inside.