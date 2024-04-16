Scenes From The First Criminal Trial Against A Former US President

This week marks the beginning of the first criminal trial against Donald Trump. The former president is accused of crimes stemming from his hush money scheme in which he and his associates sought to keep Stormy Daniels quiet until after the 2016 election. This is the first criminal trial against a former U.S. President, and, unlike with Trump’s other, recent legal troubles, Trump will need to appear in court for much of this trial.
Monday saw
more than half of the potential jurors be dismissed for stating they could not remain impartial toward the former president, who spent the whole day scowling in the courtroom.
Our very own
Josh Kovensky is on the scene reporting from the Manhattan courthouse, getting a front-row seat to history and reporting it directly to you, our readers. Meanwhile, some dedicated photographers are providing us with glimpses of the happenings inside.
Donald Trump arrives at the Manhattan courthouse for day one of the trial Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at Manhattan Criminal Court as he attends the first day of his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments linked to extramarital affairs, in New York City on April 15, 2024. (Photo by ADAM GRAY/AFP via Getty Images) Protesters demonstrate outside of the courthouse Demonstrators protest outside of Manhattan Criminal Court as Trump attends the first day of his trial. (Photo by ADAM GRAY/AFP via Getty Images) Trump arrives for day one (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Trump scowls in the Manhattan courtroom (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Trump critics gather outside of the courthouse Critics of Donald Trump gather outside of the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Trump arrives for day one (Photo by JABIN BOTSFORD/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Trump arrives for day one (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Trump enters the courthouse ahead of day one (Photo by Michael Nagle – Pool/Getty Images) Trump in the courthouse ahead of day one (Photo by JEENAH MOON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Trump walks toward the courtroom (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Trump and his lawyers ready for the first day of the trial (Photo by JEFFERSON SIEGEL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Trump and his legal team prepare for the start of jury selection Trump appears with his legal team ahead of the start of jury selection. (Photo by Jabin Botsford-Pool/Getty Images) Trump in court (Photo by Jefferson Siegel-Pool/Getty Images) Trump in court (Photo by Jabin Botsford-Pool/Getty Images) Trump returns to the courtroom after a break Trump returns to the courtroom after a break. (Photo by Jeenah Moon-Pool/Getty Images) Trump and his legal team (Photo by JABIN BOTSFORD/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Trump in court (Photo by Angela Weiss – Pool/Getty Images) Trump in court (Photo by Angela Weiss – Pool/Getty Images) Trump exits the courtroom (Photo by Jabin Botsford-Pool/Getty Images) Trump speaks to the press outside the courtroom Trump speaks to the press after the first day of his trial. (Photo by Angela Weiss – Pool/Getty Images) Trump arrives back at Trump Tower after the first day of the trial Trump arrives back to Trump Tower after the first day of his trial. (Photo by ADAM GRAY/AFP via Getty Images) Trump enters Trump Tower (Photo by ADAM GRAY/AFP via Getty Images) Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg arrives for the second day of the trial Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (L) arrives at Manhattan Criminal Court for the second day of the trial. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images) Trump departs Trump Tower to tatend day two of the trial Trump departs Trump Tower for Manhattan Criminal Court to attend the second day of his trial. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images) Trump arrives at the courthouse for the second day of the trial Trump arrives for the second day of his trial. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images) Trump speaks to the press as he arrives for day two of the trial Trump speaks as he arrives for the second day of his criminal trial. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) Trump attends the second day of his criminal trial (Photo by MARY ALTAFFER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Trump and his lawyer Todd Blanche (Photo by MARK PETERSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Trump sits in the courtroom on day two (Photo by Justin Lane-Pool/Getty Images)