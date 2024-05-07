Scenes From Flooding In Porto Alegre, Brazil

PORTO ALEGRE, BRAZIL - MAY 4: An aerial view of flooded streets after the overflow of the Guaiba river on May 4, 2024 in Porto Alegre, Brazil. Rains have struck heavily Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul causing da...

PORTO ALEGRE, BRAZIL - MAY 4: An aerial view of flooded streets after the overflow of the Guaiba river on May 4, 2024 in Porto Alegre, Brazil. Rains have struck heavily Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul causing damages in the infrastructure and displacing more than 20,000 people. Authorities report over 30 fatalities and expect the death toll to increase while dozens of people are still missing. (Photo by Ramiro Sanchez/Getty Images)

