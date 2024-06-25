Scenes From DC Protests On Second Anniversary Of The Dobbs Decision

Two years ago the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade with the disastrous Dobbs ruling that upended abortion access in the U.S. and put all other reproductive rights in harms way. On the second anniversary of Dobbs, abortion activists showed up at the Supreme Court building in Washington D.C. to show their support for access to legal and safe abortions. A group of anti-abortion demonstrators were also in attendance.

