San Francisco Sees Unusually Large Number Of Sea Lions At Pier 39

Tourists and locals know San Francisco’s Pier 39 as THE place to catch a glimpse of sea lions sunbathing on the docks. Earlier this month visitors got quite the show as unexpectedly large groups of sea lions hauled themselves onto the floating platforms. According to local officials, the sight and sound of the over 1,000 member group was the biggest showing of sea lions in the last 15 years. So what is drawing such large groups of the blubbering animals? It’s the large numbers of anchovies and herring present in the San Francisco bay ahead of the sea lion mating season.
