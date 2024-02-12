Mount Everest, World’s Highest Garbage Dump, Sets New Waste Removal Mandates For Climbers

Mount Everest is known for many things: It’s the world’s highest mountain, an often-deadly climb, the experience of a lifetime, and… the world’s highest garbage dump. The waste situation at the mountain has reached a critical point as more and more high-priced climbing groups flock there, exhibiting, in many cases, little regard for their impact on the delicate and extreme environment. For over a decade, the Nepalese government has coordinated high-risk expeditions to help clean up waste on Mount Everest, but there seems to be a never-ending quantity of discarded cans, bottles, oxygen tanks, tents, ropes, human waste, and even dead bodies. A 2019 cleanup attempt removed 24,000 pounds of trash from the base camps.
This has led to a new mandate set by the local government, the Pasanglhamu rural municipality. Climbers will have to purchase “poo-bags” to carry their own waste, and those bags will be checked upon their return. Although this only addresses part of the problem on the mountain, it focuses on the more hazardous types of waste found around base camps.
