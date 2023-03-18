California’s Historic Snowstorm, In Photos
Dozens of counties remain in a state of emergency as historic levels of snowfall inundate California.
March 18, 2023 1:00 p.m.
Getty Images
A man and his umbrella A man uses an umbrella while walking through a rare snowfall in Southern California at Yucaipa Community Park, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. The National Weather Service issued its first-ever blizzard warning for the San Bernardino County mountains, following a similar warning for Los Angeles and Ventura counties. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) A cow stands alone A cow stands alone in a snow-covered pasture in Yucaipa. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Homes in Yucaipa An aerial view of the San Bernardino County mountains. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Stuck A person helps push out a vehicle that became stuck in the snow on a roadway in the San Gabriel Mountains in the Angeles National Forest, California, on February 24, 2023. (Photo by ALLISON DINNER/AFP via Getty Images) Traffic on the 14 Traffic backs up on the State Route 14 freeway when it is shut down in both directions because of heavy snow on February 25, 2023 near Acton, California. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) Truckers Truckers drive State Route 58 across the southern Sierra Nevada Mountains following its reopening in the wake of a powerful storm on February 26, 2023 near Mojave, California. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) The kids are all right A storefront window is blocked by several feet of snow as resort areas in the San Bernardino Mountains dig out from successive storms on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023 in Big Bear Lake, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Snow bears Carved wooded bears are covered in snow in Big Bear. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023 in Big Bear Lake, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) ‘The worst snowstorm’ in 31 years Robert Hallmark, who says that this is the worst snowstorm of his 31 years living here, clears snow at his home as residents throughout the San Bernardino Mountains continue to be trapped in their homes by snow on March 1, 2023 in Running Springs, California.(Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) A buried church A church is shown buried under snow in the San Bernardino Mountains area where residents continue to be trapped on March 1, 2023 in Running Springs, California. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) Fresh snow Fresh snow coats oak leaves leftover from fall in the San Bernardino Mountains. Wednesday, March 1, 2023 in Big Bear, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Snow covered lanes Utility lines criss-cross a street where homes are inundated with snow in the San Bernardino Mountains as successive storms dumped even more snow on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 in Sugarloaf, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Snowed out Fresh snow kept residents in their homes and visitors away from resort areas in the San Bernardino Mountains. March 1, 2023 in Sugarloaf, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Snow in every direction Many street signs are nearly covered. Friday, March 3, 2023 in Big Bear Lake, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) The Big Bear Valley The Big Bear Valley is covered with snow. Thursday, March 2, 2023 in Big Bear Lake, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Free the family car Kadyn Wheat, 14, shovels snow as he works to free the family car, entombed after successive snow storms paralyzed the region in the San Bernardino Mountain community on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 in the Valley of Enchantment, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) The collapsed roof of Goodwins Market The collapsed roof of Goodwins Market in the San Bernardino Mountain community on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 in Crestline, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Hollywood Clouds hover in the background Hollywood skyline on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Qian Weizhong/VCG via Getty Images) A crew of inmate firefighters A crew of inmate firefighters walk back to their vehicle after shoveling and clearing snow after a series of winter storms in the San Bernardino Mountains in Southern California on March 3, 2023 in Crestline, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) No power The Slider family lost power in their snowed-in home four days ago and walked to a restaurant, which has an outdoor electrical socket, to charge their phones. March 3, 2023 in Crestline, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) Over a billion served People walk along a plowed street after a series of winter storms dropped more than 100 inches of snow in the San Bernardino Mountains in Southern California on March 6, 2023 in Crestline, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) Restocking the market Resident Jessica Neakarse helps Annie Ibrahim restock Mountain High Market after a series of winter storms dropped more than 100 inches of snow in the San Bernardino Mountains in Southern California on March 6, 2023 in Twin Peaks, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) Residents shovel snow from in front of a church Residents shovel snow from in front of a church after a series of winter storms dropped more than 100 inches of snow in the San Bernardino Mountains in Southern California on March 8, 2023 in Twin Peaks, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) National Guard clears snow Members of the California Army National Guard Joint Task Force Rattlesnake shovel snow from a rooftop in Southern California on March 8, 2023 in Crestline, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) Signs A person walks as snow falls above snowbanks piled up from previous storms during another winter storm in the Sierra Nevada mountains on March 10, 2023 in Mammoth Lakes, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) Fischer in the snow Fischer the dog stands in the snow as Spike Todd takes a rest from shoveling near snowbanks piled up from previous storms during another winter storm in the Sierra Nevada mountains on March 10, 2023 in Mammoth Lakes, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) A person walks by a Motel 6 A person walks as snow falls above snowbanks piled up from previous storms during another winter storm in the Sierra Nevada mountains on March 10, 2023 in Mammoth Lakes, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) Shovelin’ A worker clears snow from the roof of a business during another winter storm in the Sierra Nevada mountains on March 10, 2023 in Mammoth Lakes, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) Spike Todd shovels Spike Todd shovels in front of his store near snowbanks piled up from previous storms during another winter storm in the Sierra Nevada mountains on March 10, 2023 in Mammoth Lakes, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) People working to shovel a rooftop People working to shovel a rooftop amid snow piled up from current and previous storms, during another winter storm in the Sierra Nevada mountains, on March 10, 2023 in Mammoth Lakes, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) So much snow People walk down a street lined by snowbanks piled up from current and previous storms, during another winter storm in the Sierra Nevada mountains, on March 10, 2023 in Mammoth Lakes, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) A snowblower in the night A snowblower operates on snowbanks piled up from current and previous storms, during another winter storm in the Sierra Nevada mountains, on March 10, 2023 in Mammoth Lakes, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) A bus and cars drive past snowbanks A bus and cars drive past snowbanks piled up from current and previous storms as snow continues to fall in the Sierra Nevada mountains, in the wake of an atmospheric river event, on March 11, 2023 in Mammoth Lakes, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) Flooded laundry Patrick Cerruti (R) and his wife Pamela Cerruti take coins out of washing machines inside the flooded Pajaro Coin Laundry on March 14, 2023 in Pajaro, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Wind Snow is blown by strong winds past a road marker as snow continues to fall in the Sierra Nevada mountains, in the wake of an atmospheric river event, on March 11, 2023 in Mammoth Lakes, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) People shovel snow from a roof People shovel snow from a roof near snowbanks piled up from current and previous storms in the Sierra Nevada mountains, in the wake of an atmospheric river event which brought heavy snowfall to the area, on March 11, 2023 in Mammoth Lakes, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) Carl’s Jr. A Carl’s Jr. drive-through menu is partially buried in a snowbank piled up from current and previous storms as snow continues to fall in the Sierra Nevada mountains, in the wake of an atmospheric river event, on March 11, 2023 in Mammoth Lakes, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) Snow and clouds merge Snow is blown by strong winds as storm clouds pass, with snow continuing to fall in the Sierra Nevada mountains in the wake of an atmospheric river event, on March 11, 2023 in Mammoth Lakes, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) A person running A person (lower left) navigates a snowy roadway lined with snowbanks piled up from new and past storms in the Sierra Nevada mountains on March 12, 2023 in Mammoth Lakes, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) Driving A vehicle navigates a snowy roadway lined with snowbanks piled up from new and past storms in the Sierra Nevada mountains, in the wake of an atmospheric river event, on March 12, 2023 in Mammoth Lakes, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) Mammoth Lakes Fire Department firefighters Mammoth Lakes Fire Department firefighters use a ladder on a snowbank while responding to a propane heater leak and small fire at a shuttered restaurant surrounded by snowbanks, in the wake of an atmospheric river event, on March 12, 2023 (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) Snow covered roofs Snow covers roofs next to snowbanks piled up from new and past storms in the Sierra Nevada mountains, in the wake of an atmospheric river event, on March 12, 2023 in Mammoth Lakes, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) Snowbanks piled high A person shovels on a snowy roadway lined with snowbanks piled up from new and past storms in the Sierra Nevada mountains, in the wake of an atmospheric river event, on March 12, 2023 in Mammoth Lakes, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Mammoth mountain Snow from new and past storms blankets houses and condominiums near Mammoth Mountain chair lifts in the Sierra Nevada mountains, in the wake of an atmospheric river event, on March 12, 2023 in Mammoth Lakes, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
