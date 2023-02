US President Joe Biden (L) walks next to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (2nr R) in front of St. Michaels Golden-Domed Cathedral as he arrives for a visit in Kyiv on February 20, 2023. - US President Joe Biden...

US President Joe Biden (L) walks next to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (2nr R) in front of St. Michaels Golden-Domed Cathedral as he arrives for a visit in Kyiv on February 20, 2023. - US President Joe Biden made a surprise trip to Kyiv on February 20, 2023, ahead of the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, AFP journalists saw. Biden met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Ukrainian capital on his first visit to the country since the start of the conflict. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP) (Photo by DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images)

MORE

LESS