Galleries

About Those Crowd Sizes: Take A Look For Yourself

By
|
August 28, 2024 10:38 a.m.
1
TOPSHOT - An overall view as US Vice President and 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris speaks on the first day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, o... TOPSHOT - An overall view as US Vice President and 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris speaks on the first day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on August 19, 2024. Vice President Kamala Harris will formally accept the party's nomination for president at the DNC which runs from August 19-22 in Chicago. (Photo by Eva HAMBACH / AFP) (Photo by EVA HAMBACH/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS

When Kamala Harris officially entered the presidential race late last month, she hit the ground running. The Vice President has been traveling the country, drawing large, energized crowds. Her newfound popularity, and, specifically, the size of those crowds, has predictably become a thorn in the side of Donald Trump, who sees crowd size as the ultimate measure of success.

Despite Trump’s continual fixation on that metric — he recently made the head-spinning (and wrong) claim that his speech on January 6, 2021, drew as many people as Martin Luther King Jr.’s 1963 speech at the March on Washington — its unrealistic to draw any concrete, political conclusions from crowd sizes. Still, Trump’s focus on the statistic has prompted some “whose is bigger?” debate in recent weeks, a dynamic that some Democrats have played into, trolling the former president. So let’s pull up the receipts.

In many instances, the Harris events do in fact appear to draw larger crowds, albeit, sometimes, at different venues in different cities. One Harvard assessment from earlier in August supported that impression, finding Harris’ early rallies drew a higher average crowd size than Trump’s or those of the candidate she took over from, President Joe Biden.

When we compare events featuring both candidates at the same venue, the Harris crowds still look bigger. Take, for example, the events at Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta. Harris and Trump held rallies in the same location days apart. Harris’ reportedly drew 10,000 attendees; the numbers for Trump’s rally at the venue are not known. Images show large crowds at both events, but there is a visible difference in tone and crowd density. We could also compare the events at the Milwaukee stadium where the RNC was held and where a Harris rally later took place at the same time that the DNC was also underway.

Take a look for yourself.

Harris in Atlanta on July 30

(Photo by ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP via Getty Images)

Harris rally in Atlanta on July 30

(Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

Trump in Harrisburg on July 31

(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Trump in Harrisburg on July 31

(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Trump in Atlanta on August 3

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Trump in Atlanta on August 3

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Harris and Walz in Philadelphia on August 6

(Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Harris and Walz in Philadelphia on August 6

(Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Harris in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on August 7

(Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Harris rally in Detroit on August 7

(Photo by Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Harris in Romulus, Michigan on August 7

(Photo by Katie McTiernan/Anadolu via Getty Images)

People waiting to enter a Trump rally in Bozeman, Montana on August 9

(Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

Trump in Bozeman, Montana on August 9

(Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

Harris in Glendale, Arizona on August 9

(Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Harris in Glendale, Arizona on August 9

(Photo by JULIA NIKHINSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Harris rally in Las Vegas on August 10

(Photo by RONDA CHURCHILL/AFP via Getty Images)

Harris rally in Las Vegas on August 10

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Trump rally in Asheville, North Carolna on August 14

(Photo by PETER ZAY/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump supporters in Asheville, North Carolina on August 14

(Photo by Grant Baldwin/Getty Images)

Trump supporters in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania on August 17

(Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump supporters in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania on August 17

(Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

The crowd at the RNC in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on July 16

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Crowd for Kamala Harris in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on August 20

(Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

Crowd at the DNC 2024 in Chicago on August 20

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
1
Author Headshot
Christine Frapech is TPM's designer and event planner based in New York.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Galleries
Comments Continue Discussion

Start the discussion at forums.talkingpointsmemo.com

Continue Discussion
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Deputy Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: