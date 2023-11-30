One must-read delivered daily to your inbox

Why Did So Many People Hate Henry Kissinger So Much?

American diplomat Henry Kissinger and actress Jill St. John attend a party at the Bistro in Hollywood, California, circa 1970. (Photo by Frank Edwards/Fotos International/Getty Images)

Henry Kissinger's death yesterday at the grand, round age of 100 was greeted with a broad chorus of "It's about times" and "good riddances" and "go straight to hells." I have always been fascinated by the intensity of the animus...