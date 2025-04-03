Latest
3 hours ago
‘They’re Engaged In Trickery’: What Sen Republicans Are Actually Trying To Do With Their Tax Cut Magic Math
5 hours ago
Senate Dems Demand Confirmation Hearing On Ed Martin: His ‘Record Merits Heightened Scrutiny’
24 hours ago
A Judge Does What He Can: Corrupt Bargain To Hang Over Eric Adams No Longer
1 day ago
Supreme Court Hears Red State Attempt To Block Poor People From Planned Parenthood

Listen To This: Wisconsin Hates Elon

By
|
April 3, 2025 1:49 p.m.
A new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast is live! This week, Kate and Josh discuss the special elections, Cory Booker’s 25-hour filibuster and the downfall of Elise Stefanik.

You can listen to the new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast here.

Jackie Wilhelm is TPM's associate publisher, based in New York.
Latest Editors' Blog
