Who Takes Over Gaza?

EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / TOPSHOT - A man carries the remains of an Israeli air strike victim wrapped in a blanket while walking through rubble in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on October 13, 2023. Thousands of people -- Israelis, Palestinians and foreigners -- have been killed since Hamas militants attacked Israel from the Gaza Strip six days ago. Israeli strikes on the coastal enclave have killed more than 1,530 people since Saturday, including 500 children, according to the health ministry in Gaza. (Photo by SAID KHATIB / AFP) (Photo by SAID KHATIB/AFP via Getty Images)

I saw a new poll out today which reports that 70% of Jewish Israelis says Benjamin Netanyahu should resign from office as soon as the war ends. The same poll of Arab Israelis is currently in the field. There’s no doubt it will push that number higher. That represents a major deterioration from the first week or so after the October 7th massacres which had already shown a dramatic decline in public support for Netanyahu’s government. What does this mean exactly?

From following the news closely and talking to many Israelis it seems clear to me that this is about more than accountability for a security failure: ‘You’re Mr. Security. You had one job. You failed.’ There seems to be a much more thoroughgoing collapse of all sorts of basic assumptions about security and whether the status quo can ever really work. Turning on Netanyahu doesn’t mean any lack of support for prosecuting the current war. Fighting the current war seems to have all but universal support among Jewish Israelis though there are, of course, differences of opinion on how to prosecute it. The real questions are what comes afterwards.