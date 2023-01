New Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, D-CA, holds the gavel during the opening session of the 116th Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 3, 2019. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Ph...

New Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, D-CA, holds the gavel during the opening session of the 116th Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 3, 2019. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

MORE

LESS