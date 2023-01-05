Thank You, Next: With No Gains For McCarthy In Last Round, House GOP Forces 8th Vote

After a second day of voting and two adjournments, the Republican Party still hasn’t managed to elect a speaker and Rep. Kevin McCarthy is still staring down the barrel of humiliation as the MAGA-infused conservative hardliners in his caucus hold the House hostage.

But after closing out last night with their first win — the chaotic vote on the motion to adjourn until today — there might be some light at the end of the GOP division tunnel for McCarthy. But take that with a grain of salt — the demands from the McCarthy detractors are aggressive and will require major concessions.

Republicans are saying negotiations may go well into the next week.

But let’s get through today first. As always, we’ll keep you updated all day. Follow along here:

Watch Live: