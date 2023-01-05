LIVE COVERAGE

Thank You, Next: With No Gains For McCarthy In Last Round, House GOP Forces 8th Vote

January 5, 2023
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 04: U.S. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) listens in the House Chamber during the second day of elections for Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 04, 202... WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 04: U.S. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) listens in the House Chamber during the second day of elections for Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 04, 2023 in Washington, DC. The House of Representatives is meeting to vote for the next Speaker after House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) failed to earn more than 218 votes on three separate Tuesday ballots, the first time in 100 years that the Speaker was not elected on the first ballot. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) MORE LESS
January 5, 2023

After a second day of voting and two adjournments, the Republican Party still hasn’t managed to elect a speaker and Rep. Kevin McCarthy is still staring down the barrel of humiliation as the MAGA-infused conservative hardliners in his caucus hold the House hostage.

But after closing out last night with their first win — the chaotic vote on the motion to adjourn until today — there might be some light at the end of the GOP division tunnel for McCarthy. But take that with a grain of salt — the demands from the McCarthy detractors are aggressive and will require major concessions.

Republicans are saying negotiations may go well into the next week.

But let’s get through today first. As always, we’ll keep you updated all day. Follow along here:

