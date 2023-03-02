Where Things Stand: Texas GOP Votes To Censure One Of Their Own For Reacting Sanely To Elementary School Shooting

After 19 young children and two teachers were murdered in a massacre at an elementary school in his district last year, Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX) joined a bipartisan effort to pass gun control legislation that expanded criminal background checks and banned some domestic abusers from purchasing guns.

His home state Republican Party is now punishing him for it.

Gonzales was one of 14 House Republicans last year who supported Sen. John Cornyn’s (R-TX) gun control bill, which also provided more funding for programs that help law enforcement get guns out of the hands of unstable people and school security measures. When President Biden signed the bill into law last June, it was the first major gun control legislation to pass Congress in almost 30 years.

But Gonzales’ support for that bill is just one of several reasons he has attracted outrage back home in Texas — the Texas GOP is also reportedly unhappy with his public remarks in support of same-sex marriage in the last Congress and his current opposition to a Chip Roy and Kevin McCarthy-backed border security bill.

The state Republican Party is expected to vote to censure Gonzales this weekend, according to the San Antonio Report. If approved, the censure could impact his ability to fundraise and invite primary challengers when he’s up for reelection next year.

