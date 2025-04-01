Latest
SSI (Social Security) Payments Update

By
|
April 1, 2025 9:00 a.m.
I reported last night that a significant number of SSI recipients had Social Security portals which showed they were no longer beneficiaries. Their payments were also at least slightly late. As of this morning it appears that most or all of those beneficiaries have now received their payments. (I haven’t heard from everyone yet but everyone I’ve heard from has received them.) So as of now this appears to be a records error in the SSA portals rather than a disruption of payments.

As noted last night, in the instances in question the beneficiaries SSA portal now includes the text:  “This beneficiary is currently not receiving payments” under “Benefits & Payments”. Those portals now also include now records of historical payments. It’s as though the person had never been an SSI recipient. I will provide more updates when I have more information.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
