Biden Cheekily Clarifies That He’ll Announce His 2024 Candidacy…Whenever He Announces It 

As the GOP primary begins to take shape, there’s been some questions lately around if and when President Biden will be announcing his bid for the 2024 presidential election.

In December, reporting indicated that the president would announce his plans shortly after the holidays. But months into the new year, it seems he is still deciding. Or, at least, waiting for the right moment to share the news.

The President was on Capitol Hill Thursday to attend the Senate Democratic lunch, his second event with Hill Democrats this week following last night’s speech to House Democrats — who are on a retreat in Baltimore.

Following today’s lunch, the press corps asked him about the issue and quickly got hit back with an evasive and quite sassy response.

“When will you announce your re-election sir?” a reporter shouted out as President Biden exited the room with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

“When I announce it,” Biden responded, followed by laughter from the press corps.

In the closed-door lunch that lasted about an hour, President Biden talked about a handful of issues, Schumer told reporters.

He informed Senate Democrats that he will not use his veto power to block a GOP-led effort to repeal DC’s new crime law and announced he would support the bill on railroad protections following the East Palestine train derailment, Schumer said.

The Democrats also discussed protecting social safety net programs.

“He talked about getting insulin done for everybody, not just senior citizens, in the next year. He talked about the budget and doubled down — no hostage-taking, they should just show us their budget. And keeping Medicaid — as important as keeping Medicare,” he added. “And he talked about getting an online protection tech bill for kids.”