Latest
2 hours ago
How An Anti-Abortion Law Firm Teamed Up With A Disgraced Kansas Attorney to Dispute the 2020 Election
18 hours ago
AG: White Supremacists Are The ‘Most Dangerous and Most Lethal’ Domestic Terrorists
20 hours ago
Schumer And Jeffries Demand Murdoch Stop Fox Hosts From Spreading False Election Narratives

Michigan AG Dana Nessel And Other Jewish Officials Targeted By ‘Heavily Armed’ Man

Dana Nessel, Michigan Attorney General attends rally for reproductive freedom and voting rights on the campus of the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan on October 3, 2022. - More than 730,000 residents in ... Dana Nessel, Michigan Attorney General attends rally for reproductive freedom and voting rights on the campus of the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan on October 3, 2022. - More than 730,000 residents in Michigan signed a petition to get an amendment on November's ballot to enshrine reproductive rights into the Michigan's State Constitution. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP) (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
March 2, 2023 10:23 a.m.
New!
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel was targeted by a “heavily armed” man threatening to harm Jewish members of the state government, she announced Thursday morning.

Jack Eugene Carpenter III is accused of tweeting various threats against Nessel and other  public officials on Feb. 17. 

“I’m heading back to Michigan now threatening to carry out the punishment of death to anyone that is jewish in the Michigan govt if they don’t leave, or confess, and now that kind of problem,” he allegedly tweeted under the handle @tempered_reason. “Because I can Legally do that, right?”

Carpenter allegedly owned three handguns (one of which he allegedly stole from his girlfriend), a 12-gauge shotgun, and two hunting rifles—including a military-style weapon, according to the complaint.

The FBI filed the criminal complaint about the threats on Feb. 18. 

“The FBI has confirmed I was a target of the heavily armed defendant in this matter,” Nessel tweeted on Thursday morning. “It is my sincere hope that the federal authorities take this offense just as seriously as my Hate Crimes & Domestic Terrorism Unit takes plots to murder elected officials.”

This threat comes three years after a group of men plotted to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer over the state’s COVID-19 mitigation measures during the peak of the pandemic.

On the morning of Feb. 18, Carpenter allegedly posted a threat to local law enforcement: 

“I’ll be coming back to Michigan, still driving with expired plates,” @tempered_reason posted on Twitter. “You may want to let everyone know, and Wayne County sheriff as well, any attempt to subdue me will be met with deadly force in self-defense.” 

He’s since been charged with interstate communications.

Read the complaint below:

New!
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Kaila Philo is an investigative reporter at Talking Points Memo. Previously, she was the Government and Political Institutions Reporter at Grid News and the Justice Department correspondent for Courthouse News Service. Her work on politics and the justice system has also appeared in Politico, Vice News, and The Atlantic.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: