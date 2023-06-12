Where Things Stand: Proud Boys Are Too Busy Battling ‘Woke’ To Defend Trump Right Now

In the two years since members of the Proud Boys participated in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, members of the extremist, anti-government group have switched their focus a bit away from Donald Trump and toward making a fuss at the local level.

While some chapters still prop Trump up as the figure who will go to bat for them if reelected, others think the former president showed weakness in eventually letting President Biden move into the White House. Outside of criminal trials for those charged with seditious conspiracy, members of the Proud Boys have, in recent months, mostly been spotted yelling at school board meetings and protesting against drag shows and other LGBTQ events, including when a handful of Proud Boys were spotted getting into a bloody clash with counter-protesters outside a drag show hosted by New York Attorney General Letitia James in Manhattan this spring.

It appears that in the wake of this latest Trump indictment, the anti-government militia group’s members aren’t necessarily rushing to defend Trump or protest the indictment. As Vice News noted in this new report, they’re currently pretty busy embodying the far-right’s latest hateful fixation: going after any and every entity that recognizes that LGBTQ people exist.

Per Vice’s report:

Public-facing Telegram channels belonging to various Proud Boy chaptersbarely engaged with—or ignored—Friday’s news of the 37-count federal indictment accusing Trump of hoarding classified documents containing nuclear secrets in his Mar-a-Lago bathroom (among other locations). Over the weekend, the “Vice City” Proud Boy chapter in Miami reposted a flier advertising a protest outside the courthouse Tuesday. But by Monday they were back to targeting Pride Month. Cape Fear Proud Boys, in North Carolina, which has been one of the country’s most active chapters in recent years, were too busy posting updates about their protest outside a drag show in Winston-Salem over the weekend to even acknowledge the latest indictment against Trump.

More here.

While we will keep an eye on how things transpire when Trump shows up to the federal courthouse in Miami tomorrow, it’s all a far-cry from what we witnessed in the “stand back and stand by” era that defined the Trump presidency.

