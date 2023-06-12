LIVE COVERAGE

MAGA Threats Mass Around Mar-a-Lago Miami Hearing

June 12, 2023
GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 10: Republican presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks June 10, 2023 in Greensboro, North Carolina. Trump spoke during the North Carolina Republica... GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 10: Republican presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks June 10, 2023 in Greensboro, North Carolina. Trump spoke during the North Carolina Republican party’s annual state convention two days after becoming the first former U.S. president indicted on federal charges. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) MORE LESS
June 12, 2023

President Trump will have his first of many days in court on Tuesday in the Mar-a-Lago documents case.

He’s assembling a legal team which, some suppose, may end up including attorneys with subject matter expertise in the Espionage Act, national security law, and criminal prosecutions involving classified materials.

Meanwhile, the man himself and those around him are upping the pressure. Trump used his favorite line on accountability for his wrongdoing in a speech over the weekend, telling his followers that he was “in the way” because federal prosecutors trying to retrieve documents about the U.S. nuclear program from the Mar-a-Lago bathroom were, in fact, “after you.”

The case is, as of this writing, before U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon for the Southern District of Florida, who distinguished herself last year in a related civl suit that Trump filed by ruling in his favor whenever possible. There’s a lot of speculation over whether Cannon may recuse, if DOJ will push for her recusal or if, perhaps, she’s seen the light.

We’ll be following developments today below.

We’ll be following developments today below.

