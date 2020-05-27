Where Things Stand: Not All Fall In Line Behind The Next Great Political Divide

If President Trump had his way, mask-wearing would play a crucial role in whatever us-versus-them narrative he attempts to spin for his reelection.

The President has repeatedly refused to wear a mask in public and during appearances at the White House. He went after former VP and 2020 rival Joe Biden for wearing a mask to a Memorial Day event this week and the new White House press secretary had to contort herself to defend his attacks. He told a reporter yesterday that his mask-wearing was just part of a seemingly repugnant effort to be “politically correct.”

Biden has since shot back, calling our dear leader an “absolute fool” for waging a war against basic safety and chalking the whole debate up to the brand of “macho stuff” that would only gain public footing in the age of Trump.

This is all while the nation’s top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci continues to urge public officials to wear masks to set an example for the public.

Trump’s break with his own health experts is old news at this point. But in recent days members of his own party — and one of his closest allies — have refused to back up his effort to craft this new political narrative.

Just last night Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) painted mask wearing as a matter of basic human empathy, not politics. And Trump hype-man Sean Hannity — once viewed as a shadow chief of staff to the President — last night derided Lake of the Ozarks vacationers’ blatant disregard for basic social distancing guidelines.

“If you can’t social distance, please wear the mask. … Do it for your mom, your dad, your grandma, your grandpa,” Hannity said, referring to the practice as “common sense.”

While there are plenty of loyalists who have hitched themselves to this particularly baffling wagon, a movement can’t and won’t stick if even the sycophants won’t fall in line.

