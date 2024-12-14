After repeatedly pledging to bring grocery prices back down to pre-Biden levels, Trump announces bringing prices down would be “very hard” and won’t happen.
Latest
15 hours agoA Coast Guard Commander Miscarried. She Nearly Died After Being Denied Care.
16 hours agoNorth Carolina Gov And Gov-Elect Take Republicans To Court Over Power Grab
17 hours agoInside The Plot To Write Birthright Citizenship Out Of The Constitution
1 day agoDem Senator Denounces Wray’s Resignation: He Should’ve ‘Stayed And Fought’
Latest Editors' Blog
-
|December 13, 2024 12:40 p.m.
I’ve written a few times recently about Donald Trump’s ability to stake out and hold territory in the public mind,…
-
|December 12, 2024 2:38 p.m.
Today President Joe Biden commuted the sentences of roughly 1,500 Americans and issued pardons for 39 persons convicted of non-violent…
-
|December 12, 2024 1:49 p.m.
A new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast is live! This week, Kate and Josh discuss Republicans’ perma-desire to cut social…