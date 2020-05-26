Where Things Stand: The Bootlicking Continues

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) has clearly recovered from the utterly devastating blow President Trump dealt his ego last month.

As the President over the holiday weekend held his Republican National Convention hostage — in an effort to force North Carolina to reopen at a more Trumpian pace — Republican officials in at least three states offered themselves up as sacrifices to host the convention.

The GOP chair in Texas threw his state’s hat into the ring and Florida offered the same — though Trump claimed he’s not considering moving the convention to his luxury resort in his newly adopted home state. Just this morning, Kemp joined the desperate throng of those vying for Trump’s attention, and the economic boom such a gathering would bring to their respective states.

In a tweet, Kemp hyped the peach state and tagged the President, begging that Georgia be considered for the convention, set to take place in August. It’s become a hallmark of Republicanism in the age of Trump — debasement of dignity for a chance to kiss the ring.

Kate Riga is covering today’s House Oversight Committee’s hearing with Christi Grimm, the acting inspector general for the Department of Health and Human Services, who was booted after she put out a report suggesting hospitals were underprepared for the coronavirus pandemic.

Tierney Sneed is reporting on the latest development in the case against National Security Adviser Michael Flynn — the federal judge who’s mired in a dispute over his handling of the case has hired a prestigious Washington, D.C. attorney to represent him. Beth Wilkinson has previously represented Brett Kavanaugh and aides to Hillary Clinton.

Trump is not ending his campaign to denigrate vote-by-mail efforts anytime soon. In tweets this morning, Trump perpetuated his baseless theory that the expansion of absentee voting in states concerned about voting safely during a pandemic would lead to widespread voter fraud. Last week, Trump went after multiple states who have expanded vote-by-mail opportunities, despite the fact that many of the states that have done-so are red.

The FBI announced today that it is investigating the death of a black man in Minnesota after a video surfaced showing a white police officer kneeling on the man’s neck for several minutes during an arrest. Footage of the incident was posted to Facebook. We’ll continue to monitor developments in this case.

Cristina Cabrera reported yesterday on the World Health Organization’s decision to suspend its drug trial of hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malaria drug President Trump has consistently hyped as a treatment for COVID-19. Trump even told reporters in recent weeks that he’s been taking the drug as a preventative measure, despite health officials’ repeated warnings against taking the drug outside of a medical setting.

