Trump Marks Memorial Day By Calling Rep. Who Is A Marine Vet An ‘American Fraud’

US President Donald Trump hugs the US flag as he arrives to speak at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, on March 2, 2019. (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP)
By
|
May 25, 2020 4:16 p.m.

President Donald Trump marked Memorial Day by calling Rep. Conor Lamb (D-PA), a Marine Corps veteran, an “American fraud.”

Besides the misspelling, Lamb can hardly be called a “puppet” of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) — he was one of 15 Democrats who did not vote for her for speaker in 2019.

Sean Parnell, also a veteran, is running unopposed in the Republican primary on June 2.

The Cook Political Report ranks the race “likely Democratic,” though the district, Pennsylvania’s 17th, has a Republican lean of +3.

Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a D.C. reporter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast.
