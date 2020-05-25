Trump Marks Memorial Day By Calling Rep. Who Is A Marine Vet An ‘American Fraud’

President Donald Trump marked Memorial Day by calling Rep. Conor Lamb (D-PA), a Marine Corps veteran, an “American fraud.”

Sean Parnell is an American Hero. Connor Lamm has proven to be an American fraud, and a puppet for Crazy Nancy Pelosi. He said he would NOT vote for her for Speaker, and did. Will kill 2A. Voted to impeach (on nothing). A TOTAL & COMPLETE Sean Parnell Endorsement! https://t.co/v1OnY0MI8m — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2020

Besides the misspelling, Lamb can hardly be called a “puppet” of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) — he was one of 15 Democrats who did not vote for her for speaker in 2019.

Sean Parnell, also a veteran, is running unopposed in the Republican primary on June 2.

The Cook Political Report ranks the race “likely Democratic,” though the district, Pennsylvania’s 17th, has a Republican lean of +3.