Latest
18 mins ago
Sanders Is Assessing His Campaign After Another Disappointing Primary Finish
3 hours ago
Joe Biden Projected To Win Arizona 2020 Dem Primary
4 hours ago
Coronavirus Officially Reaches Every State In the US After West Virginia Reports First Case

Where Things Stand: The Daily Briefings Continue

This is your TPM mid-morning briefing.
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 17: U.S. President Donald Trump, joined by members of the Coronavirus Task Force, speaks about the coronavirus outbreak in the press briefing room at the White House on March 17, 2020 in Washin... WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 17: U.S. President Donald Trump, joined by members of the Coronavirus Task Force, speaks about the coronavirus outbreak in the press briefing room at the White House on March 17, 2020 in Washington, DC. The Trump administration is considering an $850 billion stimulus package to counter the economic fallout as the coronavirus spreads. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
March 18, 2020 11:23 a.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

This is the most action the White House press briefing room has seen in at least a year, if not longer.

President Trump and his coronavirus task force are holding another press briefing this morning; a near-daily event this week that may soon become standard as the U.S. continues to ward off COVID-19 spread.

The task force is expected to speak again this morning at 11:30 a.m. ET and we’ll be covering it live. We’re anticipating the administration will address news that the coronavirus has now hit all 50 states and significantly deflated voter turnout in the primaries last night, especially in Illinois.

Stay tuned. Here’s more on that and other stories we’re following.

What The Breaking News Team Is Watching

2020 candidate Joe Biden continued his victory streak last night, having been projected to win all three states up for grabs in yesterday’s primaries: Arizona, Florida, and Illinois. But despite Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) loss in Illinois, the state did see one significant victory for progressives on Tuesday night: Conservative Democratic Rep. Dan Lipinski (D-IL), who has a record of voting against LGBTQ and abortion rights, was defeated by liberal challenger Marie Newman. We’ll continue following primary results as they come in, thought Sanders’ campaign today is said to be reassessing his bid.

Today’s Rundown

10:00 a.m. ET: Trump had a phone call with airline executives about the COVID response and a roundtable with businesses at 10:45 a.m. ET.

11:30 a.m. ET: White House coronavirus task force press briefing.

1:30 p.m. ET: Trump will have a phone call with physicians, followed by a call with nurses at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Yesterday’s Most Read Story

READ: The Alarming Report That Seems To Have Jump-Started Trump’s COVID Response — Josh Kovensky

What We Are Reading

Coronavirus Shows Us Rapid Global Response To Climate Change Is Possible — Jamie Margolin

100 People Test Positive For Coronavirus In Hasidic Brooklyn Neighborhood — Ben Sales

Watch These Livestreamed Concerts During Your Social Distancing — Justin Curto

Key Coronavirus Crisis Links

Josh Marshall’s Twitter List of Trusted Experts (Epidemiologists, Researchers, Clinicians, Journalists, Government Agencies) providing reliable real-time information on the COVID-19 Crisis.

Johns Hopkins Global COVID-19 Survey (most up to date numbers globally and for countries around the world).

COVID-19 Tracking Project (updated data on testing and infections in the U.S.).

Worldometers.info (extensive source of information and data visualizations on COVID-19 Crisis — discussion of data here).

Author Headshot
Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is TPM’s special projects editor, based in New York. Previously, she was a senior newswriter for TPM. She has a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University and formerly covered education for The News-Gazette in Illinois.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In Edblog
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: