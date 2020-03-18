Joe Biden Projected To Win Arizona 2020 Dem Primary

Latest
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden smiles while standing with supporters at a campaign event on March 4, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
By
|
March 18, 2020 8:32 a.m.
The Associated Press and NBC News have projected 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden as the winner of Arizona’s Democratic primary race on Tuesday night.

By 11:15 PM EST, NBC News reported that Biden led 2020 rival Sen. Bernie Sanders by 13 percentage points with 62 percent of the vote counted.

Biden’s victory in the Grand Canyon State caps a night that saw the former vice president win all three states that were up for grabs, including Florida and Illinois. Ohio’s scheduled primaries for Tuesday were pushed back to June 2 at the last minute as a containment measure against the COVID-19 outbreak.

With Biden’s decisive wins on Tuesday night, 2020 rival Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) path to the nomination has shrunk considerably.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York.
