Joe Biden Projected To Win Arizona 2020 Dem Primary

The Associated Press and NBC News have projected 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden as the winner of Arizona’s Democratic primary race on Tuesday night.

By 11:15 PM EST, NBC News reported that Biden led 2020 rival Sen. Bernie Sanders by 13 percentage points with 62 percent of the vote counted.

Biden’s victory in the Grand Canyon State caps a night that saw the former vice president win all three states that were up for grabs, including Florida and Illinois. Ohio’s scheduled primaries for Tuesday were pushed back to June 2 at the last minute as a containment measure against the COVID-19 outbreak.

With Biden’s decisive wins on Tuesday night, 2020 rival Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) path to the nomination has shrunk considerably.