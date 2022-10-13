Latest
Trump Worried That If He Didn’t Steal The Election, Then ‘People Would Know’ He Lost It
10 hours ago
Treasury Dept Investigating Whether DeSantis Used COVID Aid For Migrant Flight Stunt
13 hours ago
Sen. Cortez Masto’s GOP Rival Claims He’s Unbothered By Own Family’s Endorsement Of Dem
1 day ago
Report: Trump Ordered Docs Moved After Subpoena

Where Things Stand: Let’s Break It Down

This is your TPM evening briefing.
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 13: Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) listens during a hearing by the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol in the Cannon House Office Building on October 13, 2022 in Washington, DC.
By
|
October 13, 2022 6:33 p.m.

Just before the Jan. 6 committee unanimously voted to subpoena Donald Trump for testimony, we also learned that the Supreme Court had refused to hear the Trump team’s appeal in the Mar-a-Lago records case. The court unanimously sided with the Justice Department, which asked the High Court to not interfere in a lower court’s decision to keep certain documents out of the special master’s review.

Not a great day for Trump.

My colleagues Josh Kovensky and David Kurtz hosted a live Twitter discussion just after the hearing ended this afternoon, breaking down both big bits of news. We recorded it, in case you were busy. Listen here:

The Best Of TPM Today

Here’s what you should read this evening:

Trump Worried That If He Didn’t Steal The Election, Then ‘People Would Know’ He Lost It

Catch up on our live coverage of today’s big news here: Jan. 6 Hearing To Unveil New Evidence As Committee Pushes Toward Conclusion

Treasury Dept Investigating Whether DeSantis Used COVID Aid For Migrant Flight Stunt

Sen. Cortez Masto’s GOP Rival Claims He’s Unbothered By Own Family’s Endorsement Of Dem

Good Faith And The Honor Of Partisan Election Officials Used To Be Enough To Ensure Trust In Voting Results—But Not Anymore

Alex Jones Ordered To Pay Nearly $1B To Sandy Hook Families In Costly Reaping

Yesterday’s Most Read Story

Musk and Putin — Josh Marshall

What We Are Reading

Trump Forms New Company, Drawing Scrutiny From N.Y. Attorney General — Ben Protess, Jonah E. Bromwich and William K. Rashbaum

Oklahoma lawmakers consider 4-day school weeks to combat teacher shortage — Wayne Stafford

Maryland ‘voter integrity’ group aligned with Dan Cox campaign wants to ‘double check’ ballots immediately after Election Day — Baltimore Sun

Author Headshot
Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is TPM’s associate editor, based in New York. She has also worked as the special projects editor and as a senior newswriter for TPM. She has a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously covered education in central Illinois.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
