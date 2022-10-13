Alex Jones Ordered To Pay Nearly $1B To Sandy Hook Families In Costly Reaping

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things. This is TPM’s Morning Memo.

The Price Of F’ing Around And Finding Out

A Connecticut jury awarded $965 million to the Sandy Hook families and an FBI agent on Wednesday in their defamation lawsuit against far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, whose supporters terrorized the families over his ghoulish lies claiming the shooting was a hoax.

What probably didn’t help Jones’ case was him snarling during one of the hearings last month that he was “done saying I’m sorry” for lying about the shooting:

#AlexJones snaps at Sandy Hook attorney Chris Mattei during direct examination. "I don't apologize to you," Jones said to Mattei while his lawyer Norm Pattis loudly objected. pic.twitter.com/Ndef01K3o1 — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) September 22, 2022

This was Jones’ second Sandy Hook defamation trial. A jury in a different Sandy Hook lawsuit in Texas ordered Jones to pay almost $50 million to the plaintiffs in August.

Today’s (Likely Last) Jan. 6 Panel Hearing

The House Jan. 6 Committee is holding what’s probably going to be its last public hearing today before the panel releases its final report. Here’s what to expect going into the session, which begins at 1 p.m. ET:

The committee will present a trove of internal Secret Service communications sent and received around Jan. 6 that the agency has handed over to the panel, which amount to over one million records, according to NBC News.

which amount to over one million records, according to NBC News. There’ll be new video testimony but no live witnesses, according to committee aides.

Must Read

“Penn denied ties to slavery. Students sought the truth.” – The Philadelphia Inquirer

Trump Ordered Docs To Be Moved After Getting Subpoena

A Trump aide has told the FBI that the ex-president ordered the boxes of government documents he was hoarding at Mar-a-Lago to be moved somewhere else at the resort after he received a grand jury subpoena for the records in May, according to the Washington Post and CNN.

There’s surveillance footage at Mar-a-Lago that shows an employee moving the boxes, per the Post, CNN and the New York Times.

per the Post, CNN and the New York Times. The boxes were moved from a storage room in the basement to Trump’s residence, according to CNN.

Racist L.A. City Council Member Resigns

Nury Martinez, who stepped down as the president of the Los Angeles City Council after a leaked recording earlier this week revealed her making racist comments, resigned from the council entirely on Wednesday.

Martinez’s resignation letter didn’t include an apology to the people she’d aimed at with her racist attacks, though she had apologized in a previous statement when she was resigning as president of the council.

though she had apologized in a previous statement when she was resigning as president of the council. The letter did include a weird line saying that she hoped she’d “inspired” L.A.’s young Latina girls “to dream beyond that which you can see.”

patting myself on the back as im chased out of public life by people throwing tomatoes https://t.co/9fDvw2dFUA — isi baehr-breen (its pronounced ‘izzy’) (@isaiah_bb) October 13, 2022

Top Wisconsin Paper Wants RonJohn RonGone

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel put out a scathing editorial yesterday dragging Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) to hell and back while giving readers eight reasons why he needs to be booted out in November as an “election deceiver,” “science fabulist,” and “billionaire benefactor.”

In fact, Ron Johnson is the worst Wisconsin political representative since the infamous Sen. Joseph McCarthy. – A brutal editorial board

GOP Nebraska Governor’s Wife Backs Dem House Nominee

First Lady of Nebraska Susanne Shore, the wife of Gov. Pete Ricketts (R), has been endorsing Democratic state Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks’ U.S. House bid against Rep. Mike Flood (R-NE)–who’s being endorsed by her husband. In fact, Shore first endorsed Pansing Brooks over Flood (who was being backed by Ricketts then, too) in June in the special election to fill now-convicted Jeff Fortenberry’s seat.

Gabbard Now Shilling For Bolduc; It’ll Be Interesting Tulsi How This Goes

(Okay, that’s the last stupid name pun in today’s Morning Memo.)

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii is off to a great start in her non-Democratic career: About 24 hours after Tucker Carlson’s BFF made her earth-shattering declaration that she was leaving the Democratic Party, New Hampshire GOP Senate nominee and election denier Don Bolduc announced that Gabbard will be joining him on the campaign trail.

Dennis Prager Has Ordinary Thoughts About Adult Incest

Prager: "There's no secular argument against adult incest. Brother and sister want to make love, what's your argument? That they're going to produce mentally retarded offspring? That's nonsense. It takes many generations of inbreeding to do that"https://t.co/L6X82TfYvp pic.twitter.com/oy9ECQRyWv — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) October 12, 2022

“Sir, the question was, ‘are you concerned about the deficit?’” — Dan (@DansBackupAcct) October 12, 2022

