Jan. 6 Hearing To Unveil New Evidence As Committee Pushes Toward Conclusion

The House Jan. 6 Committee is holding its tenth hearing today at 1:00 p.m. ET. The panel has signaled that it is winding down, potentially wrapping up the investigation and preparing a report on its findings as the November midterms approach.

Today’s hearing will aim to further connect the dots between what Trump knew and when he knew it, committee aides told reporters. Since we last heard from the panel, it has obtained more than a million electronic communications from the Secret Service, and continued to interview figures involved in the campaign to subvert the 2020 election results, including Ginni Thomas.

Aides told reporters that the hearing will paint a clearer image of the events that unfolded around Trump that day, revealing new evidence and never-before-seen video testimony. It will also potentially answer some lingering questions from past hearings, and could add details to explosive testimony from earlier this year by Cassidy Hutchinson about how Trump reacted to the unfolding insurrection.