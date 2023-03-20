Latest
Where Things Stand: I’m Sure He Will Figure Out How To Insult Me Better Soon But In The Meantime …

This is your TPM evening briefing.
DAVENPORT, IOWA - MARCH 13: Former President Donald Trump speaks to guests gathered for an event at the Adler Theatre on March 13, 2023 in Davenport, Iowa. Trump's visit follows those by potential challengers for the... DAVENPORT, IOWA - MARCH 13: Former President Donald Trump speaks to guests gathered for an event at the Adler Theatre on March 13, 2023 in Davenport, Iowa. Trump's visit follows those by potential challengers for the GOP presidential nomination, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who hosted events in the state last week. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
March 20, 2023 5:20 p.m.
He’s just asking questions.

Donald Trump gave us a taste of the mess that’s to come with the 2024 GOP primaries back in February when he less-than-subtly breathed life into what was, at the time, just far-right internet trolls making vague allegations that had something to do with Ron DeSantis partying with high schoolers.

Now DeSantis is giving him a taste of his own medicine. 

As Trump allies harnessed DeSantis’ silence on the expected Trump indictment to try to turn the GOP against DeSantis, the Florida Republican was clearly holding out for a reason. DeSantis waited until Monday morning to address the issue of Trump’s impending indictment and used it as an opportunity to remind Americans that Wholesome Ron knows nothing about paying off porn actresses or having affairs with women. 

“I don’t know what goes into paying hush money to a porn star to secure silence over some type of alleged affair. I just I can’t speak to that,” he said, before joining the rest of the GOP in accusing the Manhattan’s DA’s office of being politically compromised. 

Trump, of course, punched back with an equally “nothing to see here” style attack on Truth Social, insinuating that he has some reason to think DeSantis may have had an affair with a man. 

