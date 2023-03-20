House GOP Use Trump’s Truth Social Conspiracy Theories To Go After Manhattan DA

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-OH) is demanding sworn testimony from the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg amid reports of a possible upcoming indictment of former President Donald Trump.

“In light of the serious consequences of your actions, we expect that you will testify about what plainly appears to be a politically motivated prosecutorial decision,” Jordan wrote in a letter, which was also signed by House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-Y) and House Administration Committee Chair Brian Steil (R-WI).

Was the Manhattan DA’s office in communication with DOJ about their investigation of President Trump?



Was the Manhattan DA’s office using federal funds to investigate President Trump?



Alvin Bragg owes our committee answers. pic.twitter.com/G6mL4Jfiiq — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) March 20, 2023

In the letter Jordan also asked Bragg for documents related to any communications between the Justice Department and the DA’s office, a request rooted in conspiracy theories about the Biden Justice Department interfering in the investigation that Trump was hyping on his bootleg Twitter platform over the weekend.

In one of his all-caps posts, he called on Bragg to “BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE FOR THE CRIME OF ‘INTERFERENCE IN A PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION.’”

He also claimed Biden influences the D.A.’s office by “stuffing” it with “Department of Injustice people.”

“Biden wants to pretend he has nothing to do with the Manhattan D.A.’s Assault on Democracy when, in fact, he has ‘stuffed’ the D.A.’s Office with Department of Injustice people, including one top DOJ operative from D.C,” Trump wrote.

The House Republicans’ letter to Bragg comes just two days after Trump claimed in a Truth Social post on Saturday that he would be arrested on Tuesday as a part of the Manhattan district attorney’s investigation into the $130,000 hush money payment he made to Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Following Trump’s post, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) argued the investigation was politicized and said he would direct relevant House committees to investigate the Manhattan DA’s office.

It seems Jordan and his MAGA allies wasted no time in following through.

“If these reports are accurate, your actions will erode confidence in the evenhanded application of justice and unalterably interfere in the course of the 2024 presidential election,” Jordan wrote in the letter, referencing some Fox News articles and opinion pieces criticizing the legal theories of the case that he cited in the document.

In the letter, Jordan accuses Bragg and his office of pursuing a “politically motivated prosecution” that only gained momentum because Trump announced his 2024 presidential bid.

He adds that the investigation into Trump and the impending indictment — “motivated by political calculations” — requires “congressional scrutiny about how public safety funds appropriated by Congress are implemented by local law-enforcement agencies.”

It’s all part of the House GOP’s broader messaging strategy as they try to distract from actual investigations by muddying the waters and making a big show of investigating the investigators. It’s the sole function of the “weaponization” subcommittee Jordan’s been leading to look into the so-called weaponization of the federal government. In reality, House Republicans are using their slim majority to defend themselves and Donald Trump from facing legal accountability.