The East Hill Singers, inmates from the minimum security east unit of the Lansing Correctional Facility and volunteers from the community, perform a concert for the public at the Open Door Baptist Church in Kansas City, Kan., Nov. 17, 2013. (Jill Toyoshiba/Kansas City Star/MCT)
As Easter Looms, Kansas GOP Lawmakers Overturn Gov’s Order Limiting Church Gatherings
Pence Won’t Let Health Experts Appear On CNN Because Network Doesn’t Air Full Briefings
We Still Don’t Know How Many People Are in the Hospital With COVID-19

Where Things Stand: Grassley’s Soft Spot

This is your TPM early-afternoon briefing.
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 13: Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) delivers opening remarks before Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar testifies at a Senate Finance Committee hearing on President Donald Trump's... WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 13: Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) delivers opening remarks before Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar testifies at a Senate Finance Committee hearing on President Donald Trump's FY2021 Budget in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on February 13, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
April 9, 2020 12:38 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis.

We’ve known for some time that Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) has a soft spot for protecting whistleblowers. That affection apparently extends to inspector generals as well.

In a bipartisan letter sent to the White House on Wednesday, Grassley and seven other senators demanded President Trump explain himself over the sudden firing of Michael Atkinson, the inspector general for the intelligence community who handled the whistleblower complaint that sparked an impeachment inquiry into President Trump. Trump hasn’t exactly tried to hide his post-acquittal retribution crusade, most notably booting Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman — one of the most crucial witnesses in the House’s impeachment inquiry — and his twin brother from the White House just days after the Senate acquitted Trump. Atkinson has made it publicly clear that he believes his firing was just another act of revenge on the loyalty-obsessed president’s part.

But the manner of Atkinson’s firing was clearly enough to spark some level of bipartisan discomfort. Grassley was joined by two, albeit moderate, Republicans — Sens. Susan Collins (ME) and Mitt Romney (UT) — and five Democrats in sending the letter, demanding Trump explain why congressional intelligence committees weren’t properly notified and given rationale for the ousting ahead of time. The President is suppose to give Congress a 30-day heads up about an inspector general’s firing, but Trump gave no warning and only told the Senate Intelligence Committee after the fact that he’d lost “confidence” in the IG.

While now may not be the most practical time to pick a fight with the White House over the firing of the intelligence community’s top watchdog, the rare show of bipartisan adherence to just one area of order and protocol feels like a reprieve — or just a reminder of simpler times. In the thick of impeachment, you’d never hear me or anyone in the media say that.

Here’s more on that and other stories we’re following:

What The Investigations Team Is Watching

Kate Riga is looking into the battle playing out between Kansas Republican leaders and the governor over Easter Sunday church services. On Wednesday, Kansas GOP revoked Gov. Laura Kelly’s executive order that limits church gatherings to 10 people.

Tierney Sneed and Josh Kovensky are continuing their work looking into the federal government’s seizures of medical supplies.

What The Breaking News Team Is Watching

The Labor Department released a weekly unemployment claims report this morning that indicated that a record-shattering 16.8 million jobs have been lost over the past three weeks as the COVID-19 outbreak engulfs the nation. Amid that disturbing figure, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin predicted on Thursday the Trump administration was “making everything necessary” to make sure American businesses reopen as soon as May. We’ll continue monitoring this administration’s hyper-focus on the economy as the pandemic spreads.

Vice President Mike Pence tried to claim on Wednesday night that Trump handled the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic better than the World Health Organization (WHO), a transparent attempt to shield the President’s incompetent response to the outbreak. This appears to be the administration’s new blame-game narrative.

Today’s Rundown

12:30 p.m. ET: Trump will have lunch with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

2:30 p.m. ET: The President will host a call with mental health experts and advocates.

5:00 p.m. ET: White House coronavirus task force will hold it’s press briefing.

Key Coronavirus Crisis Links

Josh Marshall’s Twitter List of Trusted Experts (Epidemiologists, Researchers, Clinicians, Journalists, Government Agencies) providing reliable real-time information on the COVID-19 Crisis.

COVID-19 Tracking Project (updated data on testing and infections in the U.S.).

IHME Projections Site (COVID-19 epidemic model which has become the canonical model for many states and hospitals.)

Johns Hopkins Global COVID-19 Survey (most up to date numbers globally and for countries around the world).

Worldometers.info (extensive source of information and data visualizations on COVID-19 Crisis — discussion of data here).

Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is TPM’s special projects editor, based in New York. Previously, she was a senior newswriter for TPM. She has a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University and formerly covered education for The News-Gazette in Illinois.
