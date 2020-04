As the COVID-19 outbreak engulfs the nation, unemployment claims in the U.S. reached 6.6. million last week ending on April 4, the Labor Department reported on Thursday morning.

The department reported 6,606,000 seasonally adjusted initial claims, a nominal decrease from the previous week’s revised claims of 6,867,000.

The latest figure indicates that a record 16.8 million jobs have been lost over the past three weeks as the number of coronavirus cases continue to skyrocket.