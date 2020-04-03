Where Things Stand: Then What Purpose Does A Federal Stockpile Serve, Jared?

Not to pile on Jared Kushner for a second day in a row … but what is he talking about?

As Twitter has informed me, I wasn’t the only one who noticed the White House senior adviser’s befuddling remarks about the federal stockpile during the briefing last night. To recap: Kushner made the head-scratching assertion that Strategic National Stockpile of medical supplies belonged to the federal government — and not the people living in U.S. states.

“The notion of the federal stockpile was it’s supposed to be our stockpile. It’s not supposed to be states’ stockpiles that they then use. So we’re encouraging the states to make sure that they’re assessing the needs, they’re getting the data from their local situations and then trying to fill it with the supplies that we’ve given them,” he said.

As former White House ethics chief Walter Shaub and others pointed out on Twitter, the federal stockpile’s own website describes it’s purpose as exactly the opposite of Kushner’s insinuation: “When state, local, tribal, and territorial responders request federal assistance to support their response efforts, the stockpile ensures that the right medicines and supplies get to those who need them most during an emergency.”

Coincidentally, there has been an update to the federal stockpile website since then.

The Trump administration just changed its language about the Strategic National Stockpile on an HHS website to jibe with Jared Kushner's claim that this isn't for the states. (h/t @LEBassett) Before vs. After: pic.twitter.com/yD4O2b1IEw — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) April 3, 2020

As I mentioned yesterday, this was perhaps the type of blunder that occurs when you continuously put an inexperienced person in a leadership position, as Trump has done repeatedly with Kushner since he took office.

But this also smells a bit like Kushner was recruited to save face for his father-in-law as Trump engages in an all-out war with governors who have been incessantly requesting more supplies from the federal government — supplies and equipment requests that, besides in the case of Florida for some reason the Trump administration has nearly fully failed to fulfill.

