Latest
on March 23, 2015 in Gosport, England.
20 mins ago
Hundreds Of Sailors Cheer For Captain Relieved After Ringing Alarm On COVID-19 Cases
A person on a stretcher is removed from Carnaval’s Holland America cruise ship Zaandam at Port Everglades during the new coronavirus pandemic, Thursday, April 2, 2020, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Those passengers that are fit for travel in accordance with guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control will be permitted to disembark. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
28 mins ago
Cruise Ship Passengers Finally Start Disembarking In Florida
Police officers stand guard outside a mosque during a lockdown to contain the coronavirus in Karachi, Pakistan, Friday, March, 3, 2020. Some mosques were allowed to remain open in Pakistan on Friday, the Muslim sabbath when adherents gather for weekly prayers, even as the coronavirus pandemic spread and much of the country had shut down. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)
40 mins ago
Mosques Stay Open In Pakistan As Coronavirus Death Toll Rises

MSNBC Host Calls Out Rubio On Media-Bashing Tweet: ‘I Need To Understand Why On Earth You Did This’

(Screenshot: MSNBC/Snapstream)
By
|
April 3, 2020 10:53 a.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle confronted Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) during an interview on Friday morning about his tweet accusing the media of being delighted about the number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S.

Ruhle read aloud the first half of the tweet, in which Rubio claimed that “some in our media can’t contain their glee and delight in reporting that the U.S. has more #CoronaVirus cases than #China” and that they were engaging in “grotesque” and “bad” journalism.

“I need to ask you this because I’m a journalist,” the anchor said. “We’re not just some personalities. You called out journalism. And I need to understand why on Earth you did this.”

Rubio defended the tweet, claiming that there were “some journalists that were doing exactly what I said.”

Ruhle pointed out that despite the GOP senator’s argument that the time needed to deal with the coronavirus shouldn’t be wasted on pointing fingers, “that’s exactly what you did in that tweet.”

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: