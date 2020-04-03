Hundreds Of Sailors Cheer For Captain Relieved After Ringing Alarm On COVID-19 Cases

Latest
A person on a stretcher is removed from Carnaval’s Holland America cruise ship Zaandam at Port Everglades during the new coronavirus pandemic, Thursday, April 2, 2020, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Those passengers that are fit for travel in accordance with guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control will be permitted to disembark. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Police officers stand guard outside a mosque during a lockdown to contain the coronavirus in Karachi, Pakistan, Friday, March, 3, 2020. Some mosques were allowed to remain open in Pakistan on Friday, the Muslim sabbath when adherents gather for weekly prayers, even as the coronavirus pandemic spread and much of the country had shut down. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)
on March 23, 2015 in Gosport, England.
GOSPORT, ENGLAND - MARCH 23: The USS Theodore Roosevelt anchors off the coast on March 23, 2015 in Gosport, England.
April 3, 2020 10:33 a.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

The Navy captain relieved of command after ringing alarm bells over the spread of COVID-19 on his ship got a hero’s farewell Thursday night from the hundreds of sailors previously under his command.

The acting secretary of the Navy announced Thursday that Captain Brett Crozier was being relieved of command due to showing “extremely poor judgement” in the form of a memo alerting Navy higher-ups to the dire COVID-19 infection rate on his ship.

Chants of “Captain Crozier!” rang through the USS Theodore Roosevelt as hundreds of sailors bid farewell to their erstwhile leader.

Crozier’s memo — which was subsequently obtained by the San Francisco Chronicle and others — asked permission to isolate much of his 5,000-member crew on shore in Guam to stem the spread of the virus aboard the Theodore Roosevelt. “Sailors do not need to die,” he wrote. More than 100 sailors aboard the ship had tested positive for the virus at that point.

The Navy did ultimately act, announcing the removal of 2,700 sailors from the ship.

Within a day, Crozier joined their ranks, disembarking the aircraft carrier to a waiting sedan after being relieved of command. In his wake, hundreds of sailors cheered the captain, according to several videos subsequently published on social media.

Watch below:

Matt Shuham (@mattshuham)  is a reporter in TPM’s New York office covering corruption, extremism and other beats. Prior to joining TPM, he was associate editor of The National Memo and an editorial intern at Rolling Stone.
