Where Things Stand: Trump’s Fed Up With Democracy

His impeachment acquittal may have left him with the impression that he holds the keys to an unbound presidency. And he may be stoking secret pipe dreams that the pandemic will delay the presidential election. But President Trump is clearly getting increasingly fed up with the fact that he is leading a democratic nation and not something more totalitarian.

In the past few days Trump has suggested on multiple occasions that his power to force states to reopen their economies is absolute, an ideology that the U.S. Constitution strictly prohibits, even in a time of crisis. While he’s quietly cobbling together a new “Opening Our Country” task force this week to kickstart the reopening of the economy in May, the federal government can’t push these measures without the cooperation of governors.

But, as is often the case, precedent is nothing more than a technicality to this president. This morning he doubled down on these claims, suggesting that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) doesn’t actually have the “independence” as governor that he thinks he has, before suggesting that “a good old fashioned mutiny every now and then is an exciting and invigorating thing to watch.”

Cuomo’s been calling daily, even hourly, begging for everything, most of which should have been the state’s responsibility, such as new hospitals, beds, ventilators, etc. I got it all done for him, and everyone else, and now he seems to want Independence! That won’t happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 14, 2020

Tell the Democrat Governors that “Mutiny On The Bounty” was one of my all time favorite movies. A good old fashioned mutiny every now and then is an exciting and invigorating thing to watch, especially when the mutineers need so much from the Captain. Too easy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 14, 2020

