Latest
42 mins ago
Liberal Candidate Wins Wisconsin Supreme Court Race Despite GOP’s Election Day Hurdles
15 hours ago
Wisconsin Election Headaches Continue With Ballot Count Looming
UNITED STATES - MARCH 14: Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross testifies during a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing in Rayburn Building discuss preparations for the 2020 Census and citizenship questions on Thursday March 14, 2019. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
16 hours ago
Trump Admin Planning Major Changes To 2020 Census Deadlines Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Fauci Dismisses Possibility Of Trump Firing Him, Says POTUS Has ‘No Intention’ Of Doing So

President Donald Trump listens to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, during a Corona Task Force briefing at the White House on March 20, 2020. (Photo by Alex Won... President Donald Trump listens to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, during a Corona Task Force briefing at the White House on March 20, 2020. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
April 14, 2020 8:37 a.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

On Monday night, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci rejected the possibility of President Donald Trump removing him from the White House COVID-19 task force.

“I was with him for quite a while today,” the doctor told C-Span Washington Journal host Steven Scully. “He has no intention of doing that.”

Speculation about Fauci’s potential ouster arose after Trump retweeted a post on Sunday night declaring that the doctor ought to be fired for telling CNN anchor Jake Tapper that lives would’ve been saved in the coronavirus outbreak if the federal government had put out social distancing guidelines in February.

Fauci shrugged off the tweet on Monday, saying that the person who posted it was likely upset by his response to Tapper’s question on taking action on the COVID-19 pandemic sooner.

“Somebody didn’t like the way I answered it, so they hashtagged it ‘FireFauci.’ That’s it. That’s the world we live in,” the doctor said. “I accept it. Doesn’t bother me.”

After Trump’s retweet, White House spokesperson Hogan Gidley denied that the President was planning to oust Fauci, and that the doctor “has been and remains a trusted advisor” to Trump.

Watch Fauci below:

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: