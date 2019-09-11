Trump Gives Iran the Soybean Farmer Deal

This is quite astounding. President Trump is considering issuing a $15 billion line of credit to Iran to help them weather the financial chaos created by the sanctions we placed on them after Trump tore up the Iran nuclear deal, according to a new report from the DailyBeast. We would be doing this to get them to come back into compliance with the deal that Obama negotiated and which was working and being complied with until Trump abrogated the deal. That led to sanctions and to Iran eventually ‘violating’ the deal.

I put “violating” in quotes because they can’t really be violating a deal we tore up and stopped adhering to ourselves. In any case, it doesn’t seem like it’s actually US money. Or it may not be. It looks like it’s being put together by France or perhaps a group of European countries and Japan. It would be secured with Iranian oil. But the key is that the French want Trump to sign off on the approach and support it. And it’s looking more likely that he will.

Whether or not it’s US money though is really besides the point. We’re now considering giving Iran a bailout to get them through the damage caused by our sanctions which we put on them after we tore up a deal the US had agreed to and all to get the Iranians to come back into the deal.

So a huge, colossal screw up for no purpose at all.