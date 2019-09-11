Latest
on June 12, 2018 in McAllen, Texas.
2 hours ago
SCOTUS Allows Trump Admin To Impose Harsh Requirement On Asylum Seekers
3 hours ago
A Trump Staffer Currently Helping To Craft Gun Policies Used To Work For The Gun Lobby
3 hours ago
NY DA Interviews Cohen Behind Bars As Part Of Probe Into Trump Org

Trump Gives Iran the Soybean Farmer Deal

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 16: U.S. President Donald Trump (C) leads a cabinet meeting at the White House July 16, 2019 in Washington, DC. Trump and members of his administration addressed a wide variety of subjects, incl... WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 16: U.S. President Donald Trump (C) leads a cabinet meeting at the White House July 16, 2019 in Washington, DC. Trump and members of his administration addressed a wide variety of subjects, including Iran, opportunity zones, drug prices, HIV/AIDS, immigration and other subjects for more than an hour. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
September 11, 2019 9:02 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

This is quite astounding. President Trump is considering issuing a $15 billion line of credit to Iran to help them weather the financial chaos created by the sanctions we placed on them after Trump tore up the Iran nuclear deal, according to a new report from the DailyBeast. We would be doing this to get them to come back into compliance with the deal that Obama negotiated and which was working and being complied with until Trump abrogated the deal. That led to sanctions and to Iran eventually ‘violating’ the deal.

I put “violating” in quotes because they can’t really be violating a deal we tore up and stopped adhering to ourselves. In any case, it doesn’t seem like it’s actually US money. Or it may not be. It looks like it’s being put together by France or perhaps a group of European countries and Japan. It would be secured with Iranian oil. But the key is that the French want Trump to sign off on the approach and support it. And it’s looking more likely that he will.

Whether or not it’s US money though is really besides the point. We’re now considering giving Iran a bailout to get them through the damage caused by our sanctions which we put on them after we tore up a deal the US had agreed to and all to get the Iranians to come back into the deal.

So a huge, colossal screw up for no purpose at all.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
More In Edblog
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: