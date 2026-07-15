As many have noted, opposition to AI data centers is one of the very few issues that cuts across political and ideological lines in the U.S. Everyone hates them. Many hate them on first principles — opposition to AI “hyperscaler” centers, environmentalists, electrical grid lovers. Others hate them because they don’t want them in their neighborhoods or rural counties. But the scope of the opposition is notable because so few things these days generate grassroots opposition on both sides of the political aisle.

Earlier this afternoon, President Trump posted a long screed attacking New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) who just announced a statewide moratorium on the construction of new data centers in New York state. But the post is really a broad and totalizing endorsement of data centers everywhere, with the claim that they generate tons of tax revenue and jobs. The former is highly debatable; the latter is clearly false. “They are big, strong, bold and Money Machines for the state in which they are built … Both the Taxes and the Jobs amount to LIQUID GOLD!,” wrote the president and creative capitalizer/punctuator in a Truth Social post today.