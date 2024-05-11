Tragedy and Folly

It gets lost in the myriad headlines at the moment about Rafah, weapons cut offs, Biden, etc. But there’s a short piece in the Times of Israel this afternoon that captures a dimension of what’s happening right now in Israel. The piece is about a reported blow up between Netanyahu and the IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi. Specifically it has the latter telling Netanyahu that because he refuses to make diplomatic arrangements for post-war government of Gaza the IDF is having to go back to fight again in areas it already took over. in some cases they’re having to go back and fight for the same ground a third time. Netanyahu refuses to do that because there’s really no way to do that without blowing up his governing coalition. But without some plan, the Israeli army is reduced to doing something like pushing water up a hill with its hands. The article is replete with these examples of heads of the army or intelligence services trying to get someone to give them a strategy, or actually more than a strategy a goal. And it has Netanyahu getting mad because they’re going to the Defense Minister, himself a former high level IDF general. It’s not even a question of disagreeing on strategy really – that’s for the political leadership to decide. It’s refusing to come up with any strategy at all.

The simple fact is that Netanyahu has waged an unimaginably destructive war with an massive loss of life and managed to accomplish much less than they could have if they’d had a clear strategy of what they were trying to do. Some of this goes beyond Netanyahu’s failings as a leader. The war launched in a climate of unparalleled outrage over the October 7th massacres with what were probably unrealistic objectives – destroying Hamas’s military capacity in toto, killing or capturing the soldiers, eliminating the weaponry and rocket capacity as well as the critical tunnel infrastructure. But that was a long time ago, seven months ago.

I hear often people saying that Netanyahu is just continuing the war indefinitely because that’s the only way he can stay in power. In practice, it amounts to that. But I think to capture his full folly and and failure as a leader you have to go a bit deeper. He’s fighting the best war as he can – but only within the bounds of what his coalition will allow. Which essentially means fighting with no strategy. And what that means for the IDF is just keep chasing Hamas around and killing Hamas soldiers, or rooting them out from parts of the Strip. So the IDF roots them out and then they leave and then a month later Hamas fighters filter back in and you’re back to where you were in the first place, only now all the buildings are destroyed and lots and lots of civilians are dead. So again, massive destruction and loss of life and not that much even accomplished.

Again, it’s trying to push water up a hill with your hands. This anger within the Israeli military at a total lack of goals or strategy has been bubbling for months. I also suspect this is the real reason for the refusal to supply weaponry for an assault on Rafah. As I noted in an earlier post, I’ve picked up through hints in the Israeli press and other ways that there is real misgivings about such an assault within the Israeli national security echelon. I suspect largely because it’s just a much bigger and deadlier version of the chasing folly unless there’s a clear strategy for what happens after its done.