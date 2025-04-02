SSI (Social Security) Payments and Portal Update

I want to circle back to the series of posts I did in the last few days about people with disabilities on SSI whose Social Security portals were showing that they were no longer Social Security recipients. As I noted, the people whose payments seemed like they might be a little late all ended up receiving their payments overnight Monday into Tuesday. That still left the fact that people’s portals showed they were not in fact recipients on top of their payment histories disappearing. Well, around mid-afternoon eastern yesterday those messages disappeared from the portals. In other words, everything went back to how it had always been. There was no language saying recipients were not recipients and people’s payment history reappeared.

What happened? We don’t know. It’s possible that people complained and it was fixed. But I think it’s just as likely that these are just transient glitches which are showing up because people are being fired, people are monkeying around with the code base and more. Social Security is one of those things that just works and has just worked for going on a century. But it doesn’t just work without a lot of people making it work. Start sowing chaos in the organization and stuff like this will happen. Unfortunately, those problems are likely going to escalate. But at least for now this issue, which seemed to affect a large number of recipients, appears to be resolved.

If you are an SSI recipient or someone who is the guardian of an SSI recipient and find these issues have not resolved, please contact me.