TPM on The Case

This is the one dealing with claims of wrongdoing tied to prosecutor Fani Willis's relationship with fellow prosecutor Nathan Wade. But I wanted to make sure you saw the third and final installment of our series on the Ken Chesebro document trove. The third installment goes into new detail on the lawyer/conspirators' efforts to game out which members of the Supreme Court were most likely to go along with their plot to steal the presidential election. As you might expect, Thomas and Alito come in for special consideration.

A part that was most interesting to me was a point that coup plotter John Eastman made in an interview with the bankroller of The Claremont Institute last year. In short, Eastman thought John Robert’s might be hesitant over what he called “the riots angle,” by which he meant that Roberts might be hesitant to help them steal the election because there might be mass rioting in reaction to stealing the election. That is a reasonable concern, as far as it goes. But the structure of Eastman’s reasoning is notable. He portrays it as part of Democrats’ habit of resorting to rioting and civil disorder to get their way. He focuses less on the fact that his anticipated civil disorder is in response to his gang’s presumably successful effort use legal chicanery and his Supreme Court buddies to keep Trump in office after losing the election. For him it’s just another expression of Democrats’ penchant for lawlessness, which perversely pre-justifies his effort to throw out the results of the election. If Democrats weren’t so lawless maybe we wouldn’t have to steal the election. Eastman continues to be quite a piece of work.

