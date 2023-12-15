Latest
15 hours ago
The Judiciary Has Policed Itself for Decades. It Doesn’t Work.
1 day ago
The MAGA Movement’s Links With The Global Far Right Were On Full Display At Trump’s Latest Party
2 days ago
Supreme Court Will Hear Biggest Abortion Case Since Dobbs
2 days ago
How The GOP Finally Went All In Against Ukraine

These Are Really Sorry Letters – The Georgia Coup Apology Letters

By
|
December 14, 2023 9:58 p.m.
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

We finally have access to the apology letters written by Sidney Powell and Ken Chesebro that they agreed to write as part of their plea deals in the Fulton County election subversion case. There’s another from a guy named Scott Hall. But you’ve never heard of him. So we’re not going to discuss his other than to say his letter was pretty good and ran five paragraphs.

Here’s Sidney Powell’s.

Seriously? What is this? Is Sidney Powell 9? And one sentence? Really?

These were first published this evening by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution by the way.

And here’s Chesebro’s.

Seriously? In Ken Chesebro 9? I don’t know if I find these more insulting or a play for a diminished capacity defense.

These clowns really better deliver as cooperating witnesses because I expected a bit more from them.

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Editors' Blog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: