These Are Really Sorry Letters – The Georgia Coup Apology Letters

We finally have access to the apology letters written by Sidney Powell and Ken Chesebro that they agreed to write as part of their plea deals in the Fulton County election subversion case. There’s another from a guy named Scott Hall. But you’ve never heard of him. So we’re not going to discuss his other than to say his letter was pretty good and ran five paragraphs.

Here’s Sidney Powell’s.

Seriously? What is this? Is Sidney Powell 9? And one sentence? Really?

These were first published this evening by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution by the way.

And here’s Chesebro’s.

Seriously? In Ken Chesebro 9? I don’t know if I find these more insulting or a play for a diminished capacity defense.

These clowns really better deliver as cooperating witnesses because I expected a bit more from them.