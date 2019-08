Kenn Cuccinelli, longtime focus of TPM reporting and now President Trump’s non-Senate confirmed immigration chief tells CNN that poem on the Statute of Liberty is actually referring to “people coming from Europe” and “wretched’ didn’t really mean “wretched” just that they were commoners, not members of the nobility or gentry.

