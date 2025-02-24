Latest
2 hours ago
Trump Is Breaking Things First And Trusting That Congress, Courts Will Get On Board Later
22 hours ago
Judicial Branch Instructs Employees To Ignore Mass DOGE Email
3 days ago
Judge Ho Appoints Former GOP Solicitor General To Help Him Mull DOJ’s Corrupt Adams Deal
3 days ago
DOGE’s Millions: As Musk and Trump Gut Government, Their Ax-Cutting Agency Gets Cash Infusion

OPM’s Own Guidance Says Fed Employees Never Have to Respond to the Elon Emails

VICTOR, IDAHO - FEBRUARY 16: In this portrait of Cat Wood, a National Forest Service employee who was terminated in the DOGE cutbacks, the "fork in the road" email is displayed on her cell phone on February 16, 2025 ... VICTOR, IDAHO - FEBRUARY 16: In this portrait of Cat Wood, a National Forest Service employee who was terminated in the DOGE cutbacks, the "fork in the road" email is displayed on her cell phone on February 16, 2025 in Victor, Idaho. Wood worked in Montana as a forestry technician and spent much of her time educating the public about bear safety. She was notified that she was terminated by phone on Friday in what some are calling the "Valentine's Day Massacre," in which seven federal agencies carried out mass layoffs. (Photo by Natalie Behring/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
February 24, 2025 9:59 a.m.
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

As you can see, we’ve been following this Elon Threat Email drama pretty aggressively over the weekend. But there’s a small but also large part of the story I flagged over the weekend which I now realize I hadn’t yet done a full post on here. Notwithstanding that what amounts to a prank email has had the entire federal government debating with itself over the last 48 hours, Musk’s own Office of Personnel Management says that federal employees never have to respond to any of these emails.

After landing at the Office of Personnel Management in January, DOGE operatives first order of business was to set up a new email system through which all federal employees could be emailed through a single distribution list. They built it on a new server system outside of the established government email system. But emails it sends come to civil servants from the email address HR at OPM dot gov. This new system was given the name Government-Wide Email System (GWES). On February 5th, 2025 — in other words, well after the Trump and more specifically Musk was in charge of OPM — OPM published this document, Privacy Impact Assessement for GWES. As you can see here, most specifically in sections 4.2 and 4.3, federal government employees are never obligated to respond to any GWES emails and are under no obligation to share any information. Indeed, section 4.3 says that to mitigate the risk that the federal employees may not realize this, every GWES email should “explicitly stat[e] that the response is voluntary.”

To the best of my knowledge, there has been no subsequent guidance from OPM overruling or contradicting this clear guidance.

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Editors' Blog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Deputy Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher & Digital Producer:
Senior Developer:
Senior Designer: