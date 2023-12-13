Spend the Election With Us

Latest
We do elections different here at TPM. If you’re a TPM Reader you know exactly how and why that’s the case. We don’t do the bothsides thing. We don’t pretend to take a disinterested view of what’s happening in the country or the consequences of an election outcome. We go deep on the details. We share insights that news orgs either don’t have or, just as often, don’t see as appropriate to include in their coverage. Right now we’re at just less than a year from Election Day. So we’re offering a steep discount on our annual membership — 30% off. Join now and your membership will take you right through Election Day. You get full access to everything we publish, our members-only newsletters, reduced ads and a lot more. Plus, you help give TPM the financial stability to keep delivering for you day and day out. Click right here to join with this special discount.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
